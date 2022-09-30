Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond shot out of the gate and remained in front to doom Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 63-8 in Illinois high school football action on September 30.

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop after the first quarter.

The Knights' offense stormed in front for a 49-0 lead over the Broncos at the intermission.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.

The Knights avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-8 stretch over the fourth quarter.

