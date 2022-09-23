Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond stormed to the lead and never relinquished it to score a 42-6 victory over Kansas Tri-County Coop for an Illinois high school football victory on September 23.

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond opened with a 28-0 advantage over Kansas Tri-County Coop through the first quarter.

The Knights' offense pulled in front for a 35-0 lead over the Titans at the intermission.

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond struck to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Titans rallied with a 6-0 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Knights prevailed.

