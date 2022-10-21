Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond showed top form to dominate Argenta-Oreana during a 56-21 victory at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond Co-Op on October 21 in Illinois football action.

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond opened with a 21-7 advantage over Argenta-Oreana through the first quarter.

The Knights opened a massive 50-7 gap over the Bombers at the intermission.

Argenta-Oreana battled back to make it 50-15 in the third quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 56-21.

