Mighty close, mighty fine, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond wore a victory shine after clipping Vandalia 41-34 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 29.

The first quarter gave Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond a 14-13 lead over Vandalia.

The Knights' offense jumped in front for a 27-19 lead over the Vandals at halftime.

Vandalia showed its spirit while rallying to within 33-26 in the third quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

