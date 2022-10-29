 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mighty close, mighty fine, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond wore a victory shine after clipping Vandalia 41-34 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 29.

The first quarter gave Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond a 14-13 lead over Vandalia.

The Knights' offense jumped in front for a 27-19 lead over the Vandals at halftime.

Vandalia showed its spirit while rallying to within 33-26 in the third quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

Recently on October 14, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond squared off with Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op in a football game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

