Arthur ALAH left no doubt on Friday, controlling Niantic Sangamon Valley from start to finish for a 55-14 victory at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond High on Sept. 15 in Illinois football action.
In recent action on Sept. 1, Arthur ALAH faced off against Villa Grove and Niantic Sangamon Valley took on Toledo Cumberland on Sept. 1 at Niantic Sangamon Valley High School.
