Arthur ALAH grabbed a 36-16 victory at the expense of Oakland Tri-County in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Arthur ALAH opened with a 14-0 advantage over Oakland Tri-County through the first quarter.

The Knights' offense breathed fire in front for a 30-0 lead over the Titans at halftime.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Titans enjoyed a 16-6 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

The last time Arthur ALAH and Oakland Tri-County played in a 42-6 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Arthur ALAH faced off against Argenta-Oreana.

