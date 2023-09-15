Arlington Heights St. Viator topped Chicago St. Patrick 28-21 in a tough tilt for an Illinois high school football victory at Arlington Heights St. Viator High on Sept. 15.

Last season, Arlington Heights St. Viator and Chicago St Patrick faced off on Oct. 22, 2022 at Chicago St Patrick High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Chicago St Patrick faced off against Niles Notre Dame.

