Arlington Heights St. Viator manhandles Chicago DePaul College Prep 41-7

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Arlington Heights St. Viator broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 41-7 explosion on Chicago DePaul College Prep for an Illinois high school football victory on September 10.

The Lions' control showed as they carried a 35-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Arlington Heights St. Viator's offense darted to a 21-7 lead over Chicago DePaul College Prep at the intermission.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.