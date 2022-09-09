Arlington Heights St. Viator defeats Chicago DePaul College Prep in lopsided affair 42-21

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Arlington Heights St. Viator broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 42-21 explosion on Chicago DePaul College Prep in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 9.
Last season, Arlington Heights St. Viator and Chicago DePaul College Prep faced off on September 10, 2021 at Arlington Heights St. Viator High School. For more, click here.
