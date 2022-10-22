 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Arlington Heights St. Viator barely beats Chicago St. Patrick 27-21

  • 0

Arlington Heights St. Viator posted a narrow 27-21 win over Chicago St. Patrick at Chicago St. Patrick High on October 22 in Illinois football action.

Last season, Chicago St Patrick and Arlington Heights St. Viator faced off on October 22, 2021 at Arlington Heights St. Viator High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on October 7, Chicago St Patrick faced off against Oak Park Fenwick and Arlington Heights St. Viator took on Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep on October 7 at Arlington Heights St. Viator High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News