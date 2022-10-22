Arlington Heights St. Viator barely beats Chicago St. Patrick 27-21

Arlington Heights St. Viator posted a narrow 27-21 win over Chicago St. Patrick at Chicago St. Patrick High on October 22 in Illinois football action.
