Argenta-Oreana finally found a way to top Arcola 21-20 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Last season, Arcola and Argenta-Oreana faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Arcola High School.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Argenta-Oreana faced off against Arthur ALAH and Arcola took on Nokomis on Aug. 26 at Arcola High School.

