Arcola triumphs in strong showing over Kansas Tri-County Coop 49-13

Arcola's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 49-13 win over Kansas Tri-County Coop for an Illinois high school football victory on September 10.
Arcola matched Kansas Tri-County Coop's offensive output 7-7 in the final period to thwart any last hopes.
The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as both teams were blanked in the third quarter.
Arcola's offense struck to a 42-6 lead over Kansas Tri-County Coop at halftime.
Arcola stomped on in front of Kansas Tri-County Coop 28-0 to begin the second quarter.
