Arcola smashes through Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 59-20

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Arcola turned out the lights on Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 59-20 at Arcola High on September 24 in Illinois football action.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.

The Purple Riders' offense took charge to a 59-0 lead over the Storm at the intermission.

The Purple Riders' control showed as they carried a 59-13 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on September 10, Arcola faced off against Kansas Tri-County Coop and Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op took on Argenta-Oreana on September 10 at Argenta-Oreana High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

