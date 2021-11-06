 Skip to main content
Arcola gallops past Mt. Sterling Brown County 52-32

  • 0

Arcola tipped and eventually toppled Mt. Sterling Brown County 52-32 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Purple Riders made the first move by forging a 21-0 margin over the Hornets after the first quarter.

Arcola's offense pulled ahead to a 31-0 lead over Mt. Sterling Brown County at halftime.

The third quarter gave the Purple Riders a 38-8 lead over the Hornets.

