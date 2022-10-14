 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arcola finds its footing in sprinting past Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 45-6

Arcola unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 45-6 Friday in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Arcola a 6-0 lead over Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop.

The Purple Riders registered a 19-6 advantage at halftime over the Broncos.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.

The Purple Riders' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 26-0 points differential.

In recent action on September 30, Arcola faced off against Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op and Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop took on Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond on September 30 at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond Co-Op. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

