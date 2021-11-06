An early bolt powers Rockton Hononegah past Pekin 31-28

There was no tuning necessary, Rockton Hononegah started in perfect harmony while drumming Pekin with a strong start in Illinois high school football action on November 6.

The first quarter gave Rockton Hononegah a 17-0 lead over Pekin.

The Indians kept a 24-14 halftime margin at the Dragons' expense.

Rockton Hononegah's edge showed as it carried a 24-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Indians matched the Dragons' offensive output 7-7 in the final period to thwart any last hopes.

