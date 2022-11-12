 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Amboy/La Moille Co-Op hammers Champaign St. Thomas More 54-22

Amboy/La Moille Co-Op turned in a thorough domination of Champaign St. Thomas More 54-22 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Amboy/La Moille Co-Op opened with a 14-8 advantage over Champaign St. Thomas More through the first quarter.

The Clippers fought to a 48-22 intermission margin at the Sabers' expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Clippers outscored the Sabers 6-0 in the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 29, Amboy/La Moille Co-Op squared off with Farmer City Blue Ridge in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

