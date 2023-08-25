A suffocating defense helped Amboy handle Decatur LSA 46-0 during this Illinois football game.

Amboy opened with a 24-0 advantage over Decatur LSA through the first quarter.

The Clippers opened a colossal 40-0 gap over the Lions at halftime.

Amboy roared to a 46-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

