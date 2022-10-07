Absolutely nothing: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin drops a goose egg on Chatham Glenwood 49-0

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Chatham Glenwood 49-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin moved in front of Chatham Glenwood 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Cyclones fought to a 35-0 halftime margin at the Titans' expense.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin charged to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cyclones avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.

