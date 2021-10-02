Absolutely nothing: Rochester drops a goose egg on Springfield Lanphier 41-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Rochester squeeze Springfield Lanphier 41-0 in a shutout effort in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 2.
Rochester opened with a 35-0 advantage over Springfield Lanphier through the first quarter.
The Rockets registered a 41-0 advantage at intermission over the Lions.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the third and final quarters, with neither team scoring.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.