Absolutely nothing: Jacksonville drops a goose egg on Decatur Eisenhower 50-0

Jacksonville's defense throttled Decatur Eisenhower, resulting in a shutout win 50-0 during this Illinois football game.
The Crimsons opened with a 50-0 advantage over the Panthers through the first quarter.
Neither squad scored in the second and final quarters.
