Absolutely nothing: Eureka drops a goose egg on Deer Creek-Mackinaw 21-0

Defense dominated as Eureka pitched a 21-0 shutout of Deer Creek-Mackinaw in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Hornets' offense moved in front for a 7-0 lead over the Chiefs at the intermission.

Eureka jumped to a 14-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Hornets outscored the Chiefs 7-0 in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.