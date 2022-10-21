Absolutely nothing: Eureka drops a goose egg on Deer Creek-Mackinaw 21-0

Defense dominated as Eureka pitched a 21-0 shutout of Deer Creek-Mackinaw in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.
The Hornets' offense moved in front for a 7-0 lead over the Chiefs at the intermission.
Eureka jumped to a 14-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Hornets outscored the Chiefs 7-0 in the final quarter.
