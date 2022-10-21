 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Absolutely nothing: Eureka drops a goose egg on Deer Creek-Mackinaw 21-0

  • 0

Defense dominated as Eureka pitched a 21-0 shutout of Deer Creek-Mackinaw in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Hornets' offense moved in front for a 7-0 lead over the Chiefs at the intermission.

Eureka jumped to a 14-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Hornets outscored the Chiefs 7-0 in the final quarter.

Last season, Eureka and Deer Creek-Mackinaw squared off with October 22, 2021 at Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on October 7, Eureka squared off with Colfax Ridgeview in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News