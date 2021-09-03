Absolutely nothing: Chicago Mt. Carmel drops a goose egg on Chicago Phillips 42-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Chicago Mt. Carmel stuffed Chicago Phillips 42-0 to the tune of a shutout in Illinois high school football action on September 3.

The Caravan's defense locked up the victory with a shutout performance in the second and fourth quarters.

The Caravan's might showed as they carried a 42-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Caravan thundered in front of the Wildcats 35-0 to begin the second quarter.

