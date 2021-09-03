 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Absolutely nothing: Chicago Mt. Carmel drops a goose egg on Chicago Phillips 42-0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Chicago Mt. Carmel stuffed Chicago Phillips 42-0 to the tune of a shutout in Illinois high school football action on September 3.

The Caravan's defense locked up the victory with a shutout performance in the second and fourth quarters.

The Caravan's might showed as they carried a 42-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Caravan thundered in front of the Wildcats 35-0 to begin the second quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

If you want a Super Bowl, you'll need a premier quarterback

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News