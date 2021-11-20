Abracadabra: Kankakee vanquishes Morton 41-14

Kankakee controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 41-14 victory over Morton for an Illinois high school football victory on November 20.
The first quarter gave the Kays a 13-7 lead over the Potters.
Kankakee's offense darted to a 20-7 lead over Morton at halftime.
Kankakee's force showed as it carried a 28-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on November 6, Kankakee faced off against Chicago Morgan Park and Morton took on Morris on November 6 at Morris High School. For more, click here.
