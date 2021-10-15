Abracadabra: Fithian Oakwood vanquishes Georgetown-Ridge Farm 47-6

Fithian Oakwood swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Georgetown-Ridge Farm 47-6 during this Illinois football game.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Fithian Oakwood and Georgetown-Ridge Farm were both scoreless.

