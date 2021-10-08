Abracadabra: Athens vanquishes Pittsfield 52-6

Athens didn't tinker around with Pittsfield. A 52-6 result offered a strong testament in the win column in Illinois high school football action on October 8.
Recently on September 24 , Pittsfield squared up on Virden North Mac in a football game . Click here for a recap
The Warriors drew first blood by forging a 14-6 margin over the Saukees after the first quarter.
Athens' offense took charge to a 28-6 lead over Pittsfield at halftime.
Athens and Pittsfield were engaged in an enormous affair at 36-6 as the fourth quarter started.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.