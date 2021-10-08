Abracadabra: Athens vanquishes Pittsfield 52-6

 Skip to main content
Athens didn't tinker around with Pittsfield. A 52-6 result offered a strong testament in the win column in Illinois high school football action on October 8.

The Warriors drew first blood by forging a 14-6 margin over the Saukees after the first quarter.

Athens' offense took charge to a 28-6 lead over Pittsfield at halftime.

Athens and Pittsfield were engaged in an enormous affair at 36-6 as the fourth quarter started.

