Bloomington, Prairie Central record big opening week wins

A Tashawn Ruffin intercepted sealed the victory as Bloomington High School edged Peoria Richwoods 28-26 in the Big 12 Conference football opener for both teams on Friday in Peoria.

BHS scored touchdowns on a 2-yard Marcus Griffin run, a 34-yard AJ Codron pass to Garrick Dickerson and a 72-yard pass from Griffin to Dickerson to lead 21-20

The clinching score came in the third quarter as BHS’ Robert Lanier ran 20 yards into the end zone. Richwoods scored a fourth-quarter touchdown but the two-point conversion run failed.

Griffin rushed for 127 yards in 18 carries and completed 4 of 6 passes for 74 yards. Codron was 5 of 10 through the air for 111 yards. Dickerson hauled in four passes for 136 yards.

Cam Smith paced the BHS defense with 11 tackles.

Prairie Central prevails

Prairie Central outscored Class 3A No. 3-ranked Tolono Unity 14-0 in the second half en route to a 34-12 Illini Prairie Conference victory at Fairbury.

“It was a great team win,” Hawks coach Andrew Quain said. “We were able to run the ball and play physical on offense and defense. It’s a good start to the season against a quality team.”

Drew Fehr rushed for 72 yards and touchdowns of 1, 3 and 3 yards for Prairie Central.

Camden Palmore ran for 103 yards and a 19-yard touchdown. Tyler Curl added 71 yards on the ground for the Hawks, and Drew Haberkorn rushed 5 yards for a score.

8-man

Milford 67, FCW 16: Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland was defeated at Milford.

The Falcons' touchdowns came on a 4-yard Jesse Simpson run and an 84-yard Payton Quaintance kickoff return.