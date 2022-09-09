Bloomington outlasts Peoria Notre Dame, Prairie Central earns victory

The Bloomington High School football team scored all of its points in the first half while defeating Peoria Notre Dame 18-12 in Big 12 Conference action at Peoria on Friday.

An early switch with quarterback Marcus Griffin moving to tailback and AJ Codron taking over at quarterback sparked the Purple Raiders to a 2-1 overall and Big 12 record.

Codron tossed touchdown passes of 39 yards to Garrick Dickerson and 4 yards to Adam Beasley. Griffin rushed for a 6-yard score.

Griffin finished with 74 yards rushing on 16 carries, while Codron completed 8 of 14 passes for 118 yards.

Dickerson had three receptions for 71 yards. Kanye Clark and Kenner Bye paced the BHS defense with nine tackles each.

Prairie Central finishes strong

Camden Palmore and Tyler Curl each ran for more than 100 yards as Prairie Central pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat St. Joseph-Ogden, 55-28, in an Illini Prairie Conference game at Fairbury.

The Class 4A No. 7-ranked Hawks, who improved to 3-0 overall and in the Illini Prairie, led 28-21 heading into the fourth quarter before erupting for 27 points.

Curl gained 143 yards on eight carries, highlighted by a 93-yard touchdown run. Palmore added 119 yards on 13 carries with three TDs while Hudson Ault gained 49 yards with two of his four carries going for scores.

St. Joseph-Ogden's Ty Pence, an Illinois State basketball recruit, caught five passes for 143 yards and a TD.

EPG in a squeaker

A blocked extra point was the difference as El Paso-Gridley edged GCMS, 14-13, in a Heart of Illinois Conference interdivisional game at El Paso.

After a scoreless first half, EPG (3-0) got touchdown runs of 43 and 1 yards from Dax Gentes. GCMS' Aiden Sancken, who ran for 217 yards on 20 carries, scored from 55 and 3 yards. But Gentes blocked the extra point try after Sancken's second TD with 3:47 left.

GCMS (2-1), which outgained the Titans in total yardage, 397-153, GCMS got to the EPG five in the final minute, missed a 22 yard field goal with 10 seconds left.

LeRoy tops Tremont

Kyler Ford's 8-yard interception return for a touchdown helped host LeRoy turn back Tremont, 20-16, in a HOIC interdivisional game.

Bo Zeleznik ran for 100 yards on 21 carries for the Panthers (2-1), while Matt Stuperfert gained 93 yards with a touchdown. Tremont (1-2) outgained the Panthers in total yardage, 258-246.

Tyler Fuller led the Turks with 117 yards rushing. Casey Guard's 36-yard run put Tremont ahead before LeRoy scored before the half on Ford's interception. Neither team scored in the second half.

Olympia falls

After taking an 8-0 halftime lead, Olympia couldn't hang on as host Athens took a 22-8 victory in a Sangamo Conference game.

Zachary Keedy scored on a 2-yard run to give the Spartans (2-1, 2-1) the lead at the half. Kade Lollar gained 79 yards on 13 carries to lead Olympia's running attack.

Lincoln suffers loss

Lincoln took a 14-13 lead into the fourth quarter before visiting Jersey rallied for a 26-14 nonconference victory to hand the Railers their first loss.

Leading Lincoln (2-1) was led by Kion Carson, who rushed for 79 yards and grabbed four passes for 68 yards. Carson scored a touchdown running and receiving. Darren Stevens went 9 of 19 for 140 yards.

Dee-Mack defeated

Ottawa Marquette led 21-0 and blanked Deer Creek-Mackinaw 28-0 in nonconference action at Ottawa.