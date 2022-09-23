 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Bloomington-Normal high school football standings through Week 5

  • 0

Big 12

Team;Overall;Conference 

Centennial;5-0;5-0 

Normal West;4-1;4-0

Peoria;4-0;2-0

Danville;3-2;2-2 

Peoria Notre Dame;3-2;2-2 

NCHS;2-3;2-2 

Bloomington;2-3;2-3 

Richwoods;1-4;1-3

Champaign Central;1-3;0-3 

Peoria Manual;0-4;0-4

Urbana;forfeit

Central State 8

Team;Overall;Conference 

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin;5-0;5-0

Rochester;4-1;4-1 

Chatham Glenwood;4-1;4-1

MacArthur;3-2;3-2

University High;3-2;3-2

Jacksonville;3-2;3-2 

Springfield;2-3;2-3

Eisenhower;0-5;0-5

Springfield Lanphier;0-4;0-4

Springfield Southeast;0-4;0-4

Heart of Illinois Big

Team;Overall;Conference  

Eureka;5-0;2-0

Tri-Valley;4-1;2-0

El Paso-Gridley;4-1;2-0

Tremont;1-4;0-2

DC-Mackinaw.;1-4;0-2

Fieldcrest;1-4;0-2

Heart of Illinois Small

Team;Overall;Conference  

GCMS;3-2;2-0

LeRoy;3-2;1-1

Ridge-Lex;5-0;0-0

Heyworth;1-4;0-1

Fisher;forfeit

Illini Prairie

Team;Overall;Conference

Fairbury Prairie Central;5-0;5-0

Paxton-Buckley-Loda;5-0;4-0

Tolono Unity;4-1;3-1

Bloomington Central Catholic;3-2;3-2

St. Joseph-Ogden;3-2;2-2

Monticello;3-2;2-2

Pontiac;1-4;1-4

Rantoul;0-5;0-4

Chillicothe IVC;0-5;0-5

