agate

Bloomington-Normal high school football standings through Week 4

Big 12

Team;Overall;Conference 

Centennial;4-0;4-0 

Normal West;3-0;3-0

Peoria;4-0;2-0

Danville;3-1;2-1 

Bloomington;2-2;2-2 

Peoria Notre Dame;2-2;2-2

NCHS;1-3;1-2

Richwoods;1-3;1-2

Champaign Central;1-3;0-3 

Peoria Manual;0-4;0-4

Urbana;forfeit

Central State 8

Team;Overall;Conference 

Chatham Glenwood;4-0;4-0

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin;4-0;4-0

MacArthur;3-1;3-1

Rochester;3-1;3-1

Normal University;2-2;2-2

Jacksonville;2-2;2-2 

Springfield;2-2;2-2

Eisenhower;0-4;0-4

Springfield Lanphier;0-4;0-4

Springfield Southeast;0-4;0-4

Heart of Illinois Big

Team;Overall;Conference  

Tri-Valley;3-1;2-0

El Paso-Gridley;4-0;2-0

Eureka;4-0;2-0

Tremont;1-3;0-2

DC-Mackinaw.;0-4;0-2

Fieldcrest;1-3;0-2

Heart of Illinois Small

Team;Overall;Conference  

GCMS;3-1;2-0

LeRoy;2-2;1-1

Ridge-Lex;4-0;0-0

Heyworth;1-3;0-1

Fisher;forfeit

Illini Prairie

Team;Overall;Conference

Fairbury Prairie Central;4-0;4-0

Paxton-Buckley-Loda;4-0;3-0 

Bloomington Central Catholic;3-1;3-1

Tolono Unity;3-1;2-1

St. Joseph-Ogden;2-2;2-2

Monticello;2-2;1-2

Pontiac;1-3;1-3

Rantoul;0-4;0-3

Chillicothe IVC;0-4;0-4

