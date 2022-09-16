Bloomington-Normal high school football standings through Week 4

Big 12
Peoria Notre Dame;2-2;2-2
Champaign Central;1-3;0-3
Central State 8
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin;4-0;4-0
Normal University;2-2;2-2
Springfield Lanphier;0-4;0-4
Springfield Southeast;0-4;0-4
Heart of Illinois Big
Heart of Illinois Small
Illini Prairie
Fairbury Prairie Central;4-0;4-0
Paxton-Buckley-Loda;4-0;3-0
Bloomington Central Catholic;3-1;3-1
PHOTOS: Normal Community 50, Champaign Central 14
PHOTOS: Normal West 46, Bloomington 0, final
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!