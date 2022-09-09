Bloomington-Normal high school football standings through Week 3

Big 12
Peoria Notre Dame;2-1;2-1
Champaign Central;1-2;0-2
Central State 8
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin;3-0;3-0
Normal University;2-1;2-1
Springfield Lanphier;0-3;0-3
Springfield Southeast;0-3;0-3
Heart of Illinois Big
Heart of Illinois Small
Illini Prairie
Fairbury Prairie Central;3-0;3-0
Paxton-Buckley-Loda;3-0;2-0
Bloomington Central Catholic;2-1;2-1
PHOTOS: Normal Community 50, Champaign Central 14
PHOTOS: Normal West 46, Bloomington 0, final
