agate

Bloomington-Normal high school football standings through Week 3

  • 0

Big 12

Team;Overall;Conference 

Normal West;3-0;3-0

Centennial;3-0;3-0

Peoria;3-0;1-0

Bloomington;2-1;2-1 

Peoria Notre Dame;2-1;2-1

Danville;2-1;1-1 

NCHS;1-2;1-1

Champaign Central;1-2;0-2 

Richwoods;0-3;0-2

Peoria Manual;0-3;0-3

Urbana;forfeit

Central State 8

Team;Overall;Conference 

Chatham Glenwood;3-0;3-0

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin;3-0;3-0

Normal University;2-1;2-1

MacArthur;2-1;2-1

Jacksonville;2-1;2-1 

Springfield;1-1;1-1

Rochester;1-1;1-1

Eisenhower;0-3;0-3

Springfield Lanphier;0-3;0-3

Springfield Southeast;0-3;0-3

Heart of Illinois Big

Team;Overall;Conference  

Tri-Valley;2-1;1-0

El Paso-Gridley;3-0;1-0

Eureka;3-0;1-0

Tremont;1-2;0-1

DC-Mackinaw.;0-3;0-1

Fieldcrest;1-2;0-1

Heart of Illinois Small

Team;Overall;Conference  

GCMS;2-1;1-0

LeRoy;2-1;1-0

Ridge-Lex;3-0;0-0

Heyworth;1-2;0-1

Fisher;forfeit

Illini Prairie

Team;Overall;Conference

Fairbury Prairie Central;3-0;3-0

Paxton-Buckley-Loda;3-0;2-0 

Bloomington Central Catholic;2-1;2-1

Tolono Unity;2-1;2-1 

Monticello;2-1;1-1

Pontiac;1-2;1-2

St. Joseph-Ogden;1-2;1-2

Rantoul;0-3;0-2

Chillicothe IVC;0-3;0-3

