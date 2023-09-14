local GOLF
Hole in one
Julia Hough
At Links at Ireland Grove
Julia Hough sank her tee shot on the 80-yard No. 7 hole on Sept. 11. She used a 5-iron for her feat, which was witnessed by Gerry Hough.
local football
Standings and Schedule
Big 12
Team Overall Conference
Centennial 3-0 3-0
NCHS 3-0 2-0
Peoria 2-1 2-0
Normal West 2-1 2-1
Bloomington 2-1 2-1
Peoria Notre Dame 2-1 2-1
Danville 1-2 1-1
Central 1-2 0-2
Richwoods 1-2 0-2
Peoria Manual 0-3 0-3
Urbana 0-3 0-3
Central Illinois
Team Overall Conference
Shelbyville 3-0 0-0
Central A&M 2-1 0-0
Clinton 1-2 0-0
Tuscola 1-2 0-0
Meridian 1-2 0-0
Warrensburg 1-2 0-0
Central State 8
Team Overall Conference
Rochester 3-0 2-0
Chatham Glenwood 3-0 2-0
Springfield SHG 2-1 2-0
Jacksonville 2-1 2-1
Lincoln 2-1 2-1
University High 2-1 2-1
MacArthur 1-2 1-2
Springfield 1-2 1-2
Springfield Lanphier 0-3 0-2
Springfield SE 0-3 0-2
Eisenhower 0-3 0-3
Heart of Illinois Large
Team Overall Conference
Tri-Valley 3-0 0-0
DC-Mackinaw 2-1 0-0
El Paso-Gridley 2-1 0-0
Eureka 2-1 0-0
Tremont 0-3 0-0
Ridge-Lex 0-3 0-0
Heart of Illinois Small
Team Overall Conference
LeRoy 3-0 0-0
GCMS 2-1 0-0
Heyworth 2-1 0-0
Fieldcrest 2-1 0-0
Fisher 0-3 0-0
Illini Prairie
Team Overall Conference
Central Catholic 3-0 3-0
St. Joseph-Ogden 3-0 3-0
Tolono Unity 2-1 2-1
Monticello 2-1 1-1
Paxton-B-L 2-1 1-1
Prairie Central 1-2 1-2
Pontiac 1-2 1-2
Rantoul 0-3 0-2
Chillicothe IVC 0-3 0-3
Sangamo
Team Overall Conference
Athens 3-0 3-0
Maroa 3-0 3-0
Williamsville 3-0 3-0
Auburn 2-1 2-1
New Berlin 2-1 2-1
Olympia 2-1 2-1
PORTA 0-3 0-3
Pittsfield 0-3 0-3
Pleasant Plains 0-3 0-3
Week 4 schedule
Big Twelve
Champaign Central at Champaign Centennial
Danville at Bloomington
Normal West at Urbana
Peoria at Normal Community
Peoria Notre Dame at Peoria Richwoods
Central Illinois
Clinton at Central A&M
Tuscola at Shelbyville
Warrensburg-Latham at Macon Meridian
Central State Eight
Chatham Glenwood at Springfield
Decatur MacArthur at Normal University
Jacksonville at Rochester
Springfield Lanphier at Decatur Eisenhower
Springfield Southeast at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin
Illini Prairie
Bloomington Central Catholic at Monticello
Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central at St. Joseph-Ogden
Pontiac at Paxton-Buckley-Loda
Rantoul at Fairbury Prairie Central
Sangamo
Auburn at Athens
Maroa-Forsyth at Riverton
New Berlin at Pittsfield
Pleasant Plains at Petersburg PORTA
Williamsville at Stanford Olympia
Non-Conference
Elmwood-Brimfield at El Paso-Gridley
Fisher vs. Colfax Ridgeview-Lexington
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Eureka
Heyworth at Deer Creek-Mackinaw
LeRoy at Tremont
Minonk Fieldcrest at Downs Tri-Valley
Peoria Manual at Lincoln
Other
Melrose Park Walther Christian at Dwight
Manteno at Streator
8-Player Football
Hanover River Ridge at Farmer City Blue Ridge
Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland at Danville Schlarman (Sat.)
BASEBALL
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 91 53 .632 _
Tampa Bay 89 57 .610 3
Toronto 80 65 .552 11½
Boston 73 72 .503 18½
New York 73 72 .503 18½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 76 69 .524 _
Cleveland 68 77 .469 8
Detroit 66 78 .458 9½
Chicago 56 89 .386 20
Kansas City 45 101 .308 31½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 82 64 .562 _
Texas 80 64 .556 1
Seattle 79 65 .549 2
Los Angeles 68 77 .469 13½
Oakland 46 99 .317 35½
Wild Card
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 89 57 .610 +8½
Texas 80 64 .556 +½
Toronto 80 65 .552 —
Seattle 79 65 .549 ½
NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB
z-Atlanta 95 50 .655 _
Philadelphia 79 66 .545 16
Miami 74 71 .510 21
New York 66 78 .458 28½
Washington 65 80 .448 30
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 81 63 .563 _
Chicago 78 68 .534 4
Cincinnati 75 71 .514 7
Pittsburgh 67 78 .462 14½
St. Louis 64 81 .441 17½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 87 56 .608 _
Arizona 76 70 .521 12½
San Francisco 74 70 .514 13½
San Diego 68 77 .469 20
Colorado 52 92 .361 35½
Wild Card
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 79 66 .545 +3½
Chicago 78 68 .534 +2
Arizona 76 70 .521 —
Cincinnati 75 71 .514 1
San Francisco 74 70 .514 1
Miami 74 71 .510 1½
z-clinched playoff berth
MONDAY’S RESULTS
American League
Texas 10, Toronto 4
Oakland 4, Houston 0
Tampa Bay 7, Minnesota 4
L.A. Angels 8, Seattle 5, 11 innings
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, ppd.
National League
Atlanta 10, Philadelphia 8, 10 inn., 1st game
Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 5, 2nd game
Washington 6, Pittsburgh 2
Milwaukee 12, Miami 0
Arizona 4, N.Y. Mets 3
Chicago Cubs 5, Colorado 4
San Diego 11, L.A. Dodgers 8
Interleague
Baltimore 11, St. Louis 5
San Francisco 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings
Tuesday’s RESULTS
American League
N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 2, 1st game
Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 2, 1st game
Texas 6, Toronto 3
Minnesota 3, Tampa Bay 2
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 2nd, (n)
Kansas City 11, Chi. White Sox 10, 2nd game
Oakland 6, Houston 2
L.A. Angels at Seattle, (n)
National League
Pittsburgh 5, Washington 1
N.Y. Mets 7, Arizona 4
Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 6, 10 innings
Milwaukee 3, Miami 1
Colorado 6, Chicago Cubs 4
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, (n)
Interleague
St. Louis 5, Baltimore 2
Cincinnati 6, Detroit 5, 10 innings
Cleveland at San Francisco, (n)
WEDNESDAY’S GAMES
American League
Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-7) at Minnesota (Keuchel 1-1), 12:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Seattle (Castillo 12-7), 3:10 p.m.
Texas (Montgomery 8-11) at Toronto (Kikuchi 9-5), 6:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 9-8) at Boston (Houck 4-9), 6:10 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 4-4) at Houston (Brown 10-11), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 7-7), 6:40 p.m.
National League
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-9) at Colorado (Blach 2-1), 2:10 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Keller 11-9), 5:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 16-5) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 2-3), 5:40 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 15-7) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 10-7), 6:10 p.m.
Miami (Garrett 8-6) at Milwaukee (Rea 5-5), 6:40 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 13-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Pepiot 2-0), 9:10 p.m.
Interleague
Cleveland (Allen 7-7) at San Francisco (Harrison 1-1), 2:45 p.m.
St. Louis (Rom 0-2) at Baltimore (Gibson 14-8), 5:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Phillips 0-0) at Detroit (Rodriguez 11-7), 5:40 p.m.
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Washington at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.
Cincinnati at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
FOOTBALL
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Miami 1 0 0 1.000 36 34
N.Y. Jets 1 0 0 1.000 22 16
Buffalo 0 1 0 .000 16 22
New England 0 1 0 .000 20 25
South W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 1 0 0 1.000 31 21
Houston 0 1 0 .000 9 25
Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 21 31
Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 15 16
North W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 25 9
Cleveland 1 0 0 1.000 24 3
Cincinnati 0 1 0 .000 3 24
Pittsburgh 0 1 0 .000 7 30
West W L T Pct PF PA
Las Vegas 1 0 0 1.000 17 16
Denver 0 1 0 .000 16 17
Kansas City 0 1 0 .000 20 21
L.A. Chargers 0 1 0 .000 34 36
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 1 0 0 1.000 40 0
Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 25 20
Washington 1 0 0 1.000 20 16
N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 0 40
South W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 1 0 0 1.000 24 10
New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 16 15
Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 20 17
Carolina 0 1 0 .000 10 24
North W L T Pct PF PA
Detroit 1 0 0 1.000 21 20
Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 38 20
Chicago 0 1 0 .000 20 38
Minnesota 0 1 0 .000 17 20
West W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 30 13
San Francisco 1 0 0 1.000 30 7
Arizona 0 1 0 .000 16 20
Seattle 0 1 0 .000 13 30
WEEK 2
Thursday’s game
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday’s games
Baltimore at Cincinnati, noon
Chicago at Tampa Bay, noon
Green Bay at Atlanta, noon
Indianapolis at Houston, noon
Kansas City at Jacksonville, noon
L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, noon
Las Vegas at Buffalo, noon
Seattle at Detroit, noon
N.Y. Giants at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.
Washington at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Miami at New England, 7:20 p.m.
Monday’s games
New Orleans at Carolina, 6:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.