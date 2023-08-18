BLOOMINGTON — Whether playing offensive or defensive line for Bloomington High School, Miguel Espindola usually looks up at opposing linemen.

Yet if those same opponents look down at Espindola, the Purple Raiders’ 5-foot-8, 204-pounder will likely make them regret it.

“He’s just a coach’s dream. His technique is great and he’s just a football player,” BHS coach Scott Godfrey said. “High school football is still sometimes about guys who care and work hard and do what coaches say. Miguel has done that for four years. There is a lot of want to and a lot of will behind Miguel. That’s what makes him a special player.”

Espindola will line up at left guard on offense and also start on the defensive line for a Raiders’ team aiming for its first playoff appearance since 2018.

“I’ve always been a little undersized,” said Espindola, a Pantagraph All-Area offensive lineman in 2022. “It’s really about effort and technique. I try to use my shorter height to an advantage staying lower than everybody. I try to preach it to my teammates even if they’re bigger. Just stay low and attack the hips.”

Espindola is part of a BHS offensive line that returns all five starters.

“This is the first time in my career I’ve been able to say that, and we have two or three guys really pushing those five for a spot,” Godfrey said. “That’s been an area we wanted to improve the entire time we’ve been here, and I really like this group.”

Jalen Harris and Stephen Carr are the tackles with Espindola and Gurvir Singh at guard and Chet Swank at center.

That seasoned front will block for junior quarterback AJ Codron, who passed for 860 yards and 11 touchdowns last season in a part-time role.

“AJ is such a cerebral player. He’s a really good decision maker,” said Godfrey. “He’s putting the ball where it needs to go, and we’ve given him some responsibility in dictating where that ball goes. He knows his strengths and also knows his weaknesses. He doesn’t try to do things that are not in his realm.”

Codron encountered an accelerated game speed last season while moving from junior varsity to varsity as a sophomore.

“I feel like the game has really slowed down for me, and it’s easier to make the right decisions,” he said. “I try to work on my pocket movement and keeping my eyes downfield and making smart reads.”

The BHS coach said back up quarterback Caden D’Urso “knows all of our signals and can make all the throws. It’s encouraging the work he’s put in knowing we return AJ.”

Senior receiver Garrick Dickerson hauled in 22 passes for 406 yards and seven touchdowns last fall.

“Garrick always find a way to get open and we have a couple younger receivers who also get open,” Codron said. “They catch a lot and they run great routes.”

After Dickerson, Godfrey sees plenty of receiver depth.

“I think the strength of that unit is the numbers,” said the BHS coach. “Some of those guys are also defensive backs. We have eight guys we feel can get open and catch the ball. That’s a luxury we have.”

Carr and Espindola will anchor the defensive line with Cam Smith, Kenner Bye and Mike Kimmell back as starters at linebacker.

Bye plays in the middle and led the Raiders in tackles last season as a sophomore. Kimmell also will serve as punter and place-kicker.

Dayquan Vanleer will man a cornerback position with the competition fierce for the rest of the secondary.

“That’s a spot we feel we need to see the most growth. We gave up more deep passes than we wanted to last year and we lost some guys,” Godfrey said. “There are seven young guys for three spots. It’s who wants to step up and separate themselves from the pack.”

Godfrey is optimistic BHS will take a leap from the 3-6 of 2022 to the five wins necessary for a playoff berth.

“We started 12 sophomores and a freshman last year. To do that, we took our lumps. But now those guys expect more,” said Godfrey. “We lost a lot of games close last year.

"It’s not being able to close out certain situations or being able to get that first down when you need it. It’s realizing a football game comes down to four, five or six plays. And how you do in those dictates the outcome when both opponents are good.”

PHOTOS: Normal West 46, Bloomington 0, final