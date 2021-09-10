Bloomington football shuts out Peoria Manual

PEORIA — The Bloomington High School football picked up a Big 12 Conference victory Friday by blanking Peoria Manual, 14-0.

The Purple Raiders improved to 2-1 overall and in the Big 12.

BHS scored in the first quarter when Edgerrin Bausley rushed 1 yard for a touchdown and Cameron Anderson kicked the extra point.

The Raiders added a fourth-quarter score on a 9-yard touchdown run from Marcus Griffin with Anderson again adding the extra point.

BHS totaled 176 yards of total offense with 162 coming on the ground. Griffin led the Raiders with 87 yards on 22 carries.

The BHS defense was led by the seven tackles, one sack and three tackles for loss by Anthony Curry.

