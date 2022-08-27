Bloomington, Central Catholic, Prairie Central record big opening week wins

A Tashawn Ruffin interception sealed the victory as Bloomington High School edged Peoria Richwoods 28-26 in the Big 12 Conference football opener for both teams on Friday in Peoria.

BHS scored touchdowns on a 2-yard Marcus Griffin run, a 34-yard AJ Codron pass to Garrick Dickerson and a 72-yard pass from Griffin to Dickerson to lead 21-20

The clinching score came in the third quarter as BHS’ Robert Lanier ran 20 yards into the end zone. Richwoods scored a fourth-quarter touchdown but the two-point conversion run failed.

Griffin rushed for 127 yards in 18 carries and completed 4 of 6 passes for 74 yards. Codron was 5 of 10 through the air for 111 yards. Dickerson hauled in four passes for 136 yards.

Cam Smith paced the BHS defense with 11 tackles.

Saints down Pontiac

Central Catholic bolted to a 21-0 lead after the first quarter and cruised past host Pontiac, 33-12, in an Illini Prairie Conference game.

Ryan Hoeferle scored twice in the first quarter, grabbing a 29-yard pass from Colin Hayes and on a 5-yard run. Bo Moews had an 8-yard TD run.

Hunter Melvin and Aaron Shrewsbury scored for Pontiac after the Saints went ahead, 27-0.

Hayes threw for 142 yards while Will Adelman paced the Saints with 83 rushing yards.

Prairie Central prevails

Prairie Central outscored Class 3A No. 3-ranked Tolono Unity 14-0 in the second half en route to a 34-12 Illini Prairie Conference victory at Fairbury.

“It was a great team win,” Hawks coach Andrew Quain said. “We were able to run the ball and play physical on offense and defense. It’s a good start to the season against a quality team.”

Drew Fehr rushed for 72 yards and touchdowns of 1, 3 and 3 yards for Prairie Central.

Camden Palmore ran for 103 yards and a 19-yard touchdown. Tyler Curl added 71 yards on the ground for the Hawks, and Drew Haberkorn rushed 5 yards for a score.

O'Fallon tops NCHS

O'Fallon took a 13-0 lead and never trailed to defeat Normal Community, 23-17, in a nonconference game at O'Fallon.

Quarterback Chase Wiese scored on a 6-yard run early in the fourth quarter to bring the Ironmen within 20-14. O'Fallon kicked a field goal before NCHS' Ryan Millmore countered with a 20-yarder, but the Ironmen couldn't get closer.

Blake Potts' 20-yard interception return for a touchdown in the second quarter pulled NCHS within 13-7 at halftime.

Wiese completed nine passes for 63 yards and led the Ironmen with 60 yards rushing. Chris Taylor ran for 50 yards and Tommy Davis for 47 yards while Cameron Thierry had four receptions for 21 yards.

Blake had two of NCHS' three interceptions. Cooper Caraway made eight tackles while Hunter Redman had six tackles and two sacks.

Other games

Ridgeview-Lexington 21, Dee-Mack 8: Alec Thomas threw for two touchdowns and Kaden Farrell ran for 140 yards as Class 1A No. 3-ranked Ridgeview-Lexington turned back Deer Creek-Mackinaw in a non-divisional Heart of Illinois Conference game at Mackinaw.

Thomas threw scoring passes of 41 yards to Braydon Campbell and 32 yards to Zach Bork to give the Mustangs a 13-8 halftime lead. Farrell's 3-yard run in the third quarter completed the scoring.

Dee-Mack was led by Brent Denniston's 102 yards rushing, including a 2-yard TD run.

EPG 51, Meridian 26: El Paso-Gridley broke free from a 20-all halftime deadlock to earn a nonconference win at El Paso as quarterback Kamren Schumacher accounted for four touchdowns and 239 yards.

Schumacher completed 7 of 10 attempts for 139 yards, including scores of 41 and 36 yards to Dante Golden. Schumacher carried 15 times for 100 yards with two TDs. Golden had four catches for 97 yards.

Dax Gentes added two touchdown runs for the Titans while Hank Harlan scored on a 68-yard kickoff return. Declan Duley kicked a 25-yard field goal and four extra points.

Eureka 25, Canton 7: Mason Boles scored two touchdowns as Class 3A No. 8 Eureka pulled away from a 12-7 halftime lead to win the first game played on the new turf surface at McCollum Field.

Carson Gold kicked a pair of field goals for the Hornets while quarterback Jake Morin added a TD run.

Tremont 14, Sangamon Valley 8: Shemar Williams' 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter lifted host Tremont to a nonconference victory.

Ty Fuller ran for 114 of the Turks' 237 yards on the ground, including a 14-yard TD run in the second quarter that gave the Turks a 6-0 halftime lead.

Lincoln 28, Clinton 0: Kion Carson scored four touchdowns and rushed for 100 yards as Lincoln blanked visiting Clinton in a nonconference game.

Carson scored on three runs and a 64-yard pass from Darren Stevens. Isaac Decker added 111 yards rushing for the Railers, who outgained the Maroons, 366-200, in total yardage.

8-man

Milford 67, FCW 16: Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland was defeated at Milford.

The Falcons' touchdowns came on a 4-yard Jesse Simpson run and an 84-yard Payton Quaintance kickoff return.