Blake Regenold runs wild into Class 2A record book as Tri-Valley cruises into semifinals

DOWNS — Blake Regenold ran through Knoxville defenders. He also ran over several. Then he outraced them into the end zone.

When it was all added up, Tri-Valley's standout senior halfback gained a Class 2A playoff-record 417 yards rushing on 32 carries as the Vikings cruised to a 46-22 victory over Knoxville in a quarterfinal game Saturday.

Regenold took it all in stride.

"It feels good," he said, matter-of-factly.

Regenold's monster game — which included five touchdowns and three two-point conversions — broke the former 2A playoff mark of 363 yards set by Jim Snyder of Fulton against Forreston in a 1976 quarterfinal game.

More importantly, eighth-ranked Tri-Valley improved to 10-2 and advanced to the semifinals for the second straight year. The Vikings travel to face No. 2 Maroa-Forsyth (12-0) in next Saturday's semifinals at Maroa.

"We were on our line all week and said if they establish the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball that we were going to win this football game," said Tri-Valley head coach Josh Roop. "Obviously Blake had a huge day, but he'll tell you the same thing — those guys up front and Colton Prosser at 145 pounds kicking out the end all day was really the difference in the game."

The work upfront by center Jacob Bischoff and linemates TJ Klein, Brennan Thoele, Logan Petrilli and Drendon Stickling — along with Prosser and tight end Cole Klein — helped free up Regenold and quarterback Andy Knox (71 yards) as the Vikings scored on their first six possessions.

"We've been playing together for two years consecutive now," said Bischoff of the line. "We have a really good chemistry. I'm proud of them. We all worked really hard to get here and we're not done."

Regenold scored on runs of 2, 57 and 4 yards in the first half, while Knox added an 8-yard TD run with 1:37 left, to give the Vikings a 30-7 halftime lead.

After Tri-Valley's defense got a three-and-out to start the third quarter, Regenold broke free on TD runs of 34 and 74 yards as the Vikings exploded to a 46-7 lead early in the fourth quarter.

"We knew we had a great line. We basically ran two plays all game and we just got off the ball," said Regenold. "We showed we wanted to be more physical on the offensive line. They did a great job, and I just ran right behind them."

In fact, Knox only threw one pass, a 14-yard completion to Grant Fatima which set up Regenold's first touchdown.

Knoxville (9-3) made the final score look more semi-respectable with two fourth-quarter touchdowns. But the Vikings held the Blue Bullets to 243 yards of total offense.

"Our D-line has been crazy good at the end of the year, but Jacob Bischoff (at linebacker) since about Week 7 has been an animal," said Roop. "We're really proud of him and what he's doing. He's a really special player."

Bischoff couldn't help raving about Regenold, who upped his season rushing total to 2,090 yards.

"All we have to do is make a hole and he's going to find some way to score," said Bischoff. "If he doesn't get All-State, I don't know who will."

What Regenold really wants to get is a spot in the championship game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Nov. 25.

Avenging last year's semifinal loss to Wilmington by beating the Wildcats in last week's second round "gave us a lot of confidence," said Regenold.

"We knew what happened last year. They kicked us out," he said. "We have a chip on our shoulder, and that's what we're going to bring the rest of the playoffs."