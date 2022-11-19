Blake Regenold carries Tri-Valley to spot in Class 2A State championship game in Champaign

MAROA — As Blake Regenold was doing his postgame interviews Saturday, the Tri-Valley standout senior stood shivering near midfield in the bitter cold and brutal wind.

Of course, Regenold never showed any of that against Maroa-Forsyth in a Class 2A semifinal game.

"We knew with these conditions everyone would be playing power football," said Regenold. "The wind and cold were in our favor because we love this."

Regenold gained 282 yards on 43 carries and scored five touchdowns. Combined with a stellar defensive effort, the eighth-ranked Vikings dominated No. 2 Maroa-Forsyth, 36-6.

A year after losing in the semifinals to eventual champion Wilmington, Tri-Valley took the next step. The Vikings improved to 11-2 and advanced to Friday's 1 p.m. championship game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign against No. 1 Decatur St. Teresa (13-0).

"We definitely thought it was a possibility (at the beginning of the season)," said Tri-Valley two-way senior lineman TJ Klein. "We thought maybe not a lot of other people believed in us, but as a group we knew we would have a strong running game. That's what we relied on all year, and it's really helped us out."

Lots of Regenold

Throwing into the wind was nearly impossible Saturday. From Tri-Valley's vantage point, with No. 34 in its backfield, that wasn't so bad.

"It was our type of game, without a doubt," said Tri-Valley head coach Josh Roop. "We wanted to run the ball, and the weather was fine for that."

Tri-Valley quarterback Andy Knox attempted only one pass, which went incomplete. Instead, the Vikings were content to hand the ball to Regenold a week after he set a 2A playoff record with 417 yards against Knoxville.

Regenold busted off a 79-yard touchdown scamper on the game's third play. Colton Prosser ran for a two-point conversion to put the Vikings quickly ahead, 8-0.

Defense stiffens

Maroa-Forsyth's best drive came near the end of the first quarter with the wind at its back.

Kaiden Maurer completed four passes to Braxton Mitchell, helping the Trojans move from their 32-yard line to first-and-goal at Tri-Valley's 1.

A motion penalty pushed Maroa-Forsyth back to the 6 as the first quarter ended. Three runs got the Trojans back to the 1 before Tri-Valley stopped Maurer on fourth down.

Two plays later, Knox couldn't handle the shotgun snap in the end zone. Maroa-Forsyth's Aiden Riser fell on the ball for a touchdown. Klein stopped Maurer on the conversion run as Tri-Valley clung to an 8-6 lead.

"We were still up by two points at that time," said Knox, who finished with 33 yards rushing. "We had to keep our heads up and keep rolling and keep playing our offense and execute the game plan our coaches put in."

Friendly wind

Tri-Valley answered with a 62-yard drive, capped by Regenold's 2-yard TD run and Knox's two-point conversion run for a 16-6 lead.

The end of the half worked out perfectly for Tri-Valley. Knox's punt bounced near the 20 and kept rolling and rolling on the artificial surface, surrounding by Viking players, until it was downed on the 1.

With fourth-and-2 on the 9, Maroa-Forsyth didn't want to punt into the wind. But Maurer was stopped in the middle of the line giving the Vikings the ball with 1:24 left. Knox gained three yards before Regenold ran inside for a 6-yard scoring run and 22-6 halftime lead.

"It was a matter of playing the wind," said Roop. "(Maroa-Forsyth) Coach (Josh) Jostes did a great job of using his timeouts (near the end of the first quarter) to get the wind. The wind was definitely a factor. We took care of the ball and got it done."

Solid second half

Maroa-Forsyth had the wind at its back in the third quarter, but went three-and-out to start. Tri-Valley then held the ball for almost nine minutes. Although the Vikings didn't score, time and the wind definitely were on their side.

The Trojans were stopped at their 10 with 9:05 left. Regenold took it in on the next play for a 28-6 lead. When Regenold sealed the win with a 40-yard TD run with 5:02 left, followed by his two-point conversion, the Vikings' fans were celebrating like it was 85 degrees.

"Right now it doesn't feel real," said Knox, a senior who didn't play last season. "I'm trying to take it all in and enjoy the moment. It's an amazing feeling."

Tri-Valley's defense held Maroa-Forsyth to 107 yards of total offense and no points. The Trojans, who had only two first downs in the second half, were averaging 46.8 points coming into the game.

"The defense played so good. It started with the guys upfront," said Klein of him and Brennan Thoele at tackles with nose guard Drendon Stickling. "Going into the wind we knew they wouldn't be able to pass the ball very well. So we relied on the guys upfront to control the line of scrimmage.

"We did a great job stopping the run and in passing situations we got to the quarterback and got some hits on him."

Shorter drive to finals

This will be the third championship game in Tri-Valley's history, but the first in Champaign.

The Vikings lost the Class 1A championship game to Lena-Winslow, 28-21, in 2013 before coming back two years later to beat Auburn, 41-8, for the Class 2A title. Both those games were in DeKalb.

"They're all special. It's hard to get there," said Roop, who is in his 16th season with the Vikings. "I'm so blessed to be in this community with a lot of support and a lot of great people looking at us and helping us."