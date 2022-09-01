BHS determined to end long losing streak to Intercity rival Normal West in Big 12 clash

BLOOMINGTON — It has been 348 days. That's when Normal West's football team snatched victory from what seemed like sure defeat against Bloomington with a long touchdown pass with less than 20 seconds left.

The Raiders on the field that night at West have not forgotten.

"It was heartbreak at the end," said BHS two-way junior lineman Miguel Espindola. "I remember getting through the line, watching the quarterback throw ... and it was like a movie almost."

Matthew Marsaglia's 57-yard TD catch not only gave West a thrilling 14-10 victory for the ages, but it also extended the Wildcats' winning streak against BHS to nine.

The Raiders hope the momentum they gained from a season-opening 28-26 win at Peoria Richwoods last week finally carries them past the Wildcats at 7 p.m. Friday at Fred Carlton Field.

"We owe West one not just from last year's game, but because we haven't beaten West in so long," said BHS senior cornerback Tashawn Ruffin, with the Raiders' last win coming in 2012. "We need this one for (head coach Scott) Godfrey and the coaching staff, not just us as players."

West looked impressive from the opening kickoff last week. The Wildcats were able to rest their starters in the second half as they cruised to a 42-0 win over Champaign Central.

"We always want to keep that (streak) going and obviously Bloomington wants to stop that," said West senior safety Tanner Cupples. "They're going to come out firing. It's just a matter if we can match their energy and rise above that."

Godfrey was pleased how his team responded against Richwoods.

The Raiders used eight sophomores, including backup linebacker Michael Kimmell as placekicker when Taylor Anderson was hurt during a soccer game earlier in the week. Kimmell made all four of his extra-point attempts, which was crucial in the two-point win.

Sophomore AJ Codron also gave Marcus Griffin a break at quarterback — and gave West something else to prepare for. Codron threw for 111 yards, while Griffin amassed 127 yards rushing and 74 more through the air.

"We felt he (Codron) brought us an added dynamic," said Godfrey. "We knew we were going to get him in. Marcus is still our guy and captain."

Moving the ball against the Wildcats figures to be much tougher. West brought back most of its defense from a year ago and stoned Champaign's running attack. The Maroons gained 23 yards on the ground, which included 15 plays for loss yardage.

"We have all played together (before) and have that connection," said West senior defensive end Kaleb Gibbs. "That shows out on the field what we did last game."

Godfrey said senior wide receiver Adam Beasley will "be available" after sitting out against Richwoods. Beasley, a second-team all-Big 12 selection last year, came out late this season and didn't have the required 12 practices to play before this week.

The Raiders figure to need everyone ready to move the ball against the Wildcats.

"They have a really strong defense," said Godfrey. "I hope we can hold them to 14 points. They look good offensively and were scoring at will (last week). We have our work cut out for us."

Ruffin said this is the first time the seniors have won their first season-opening game on any level at BHS.

So what would a 2-0 start mean?

"It would give us a lot more confidence and prove to everyone, especially to us, what we can do and what we're capable of," said Espindola.

West head coach Nathan Fincham isn't planning for a running clock in the second half this week.

"I do expect the game to be a little tight, but I'm not sure if it will be offensively or defensively tight," he said. "We rarely have games one way or the other get out of hand with Bloomington. It's always a tight game which rivalry games should be."

West quarterback Jayden Mangruem went 7 of 8 for 64 yards and three touchdowns in the opener and also ran for another score.

NCHS looks to rebound

Normal Community isn't used to being 0-1 ahead of its home opener against Big 12 Conference foe Champaign Central (0-1).

Yet Ironmen head coach Jason Drengwitz feels it might not be the worst thing after taking a long bus trip and falling to O'Fallon, 23-17. O'Fallon returns about 15 starters from last year's Class 8A playoff squad.

"We hate to lose and there's no moral victories. But we feel it makes us better and will help us win games in the future playing a team like that that is not only talented and experienced, but extremely well coached," said Drengwitz. "It was a great environment and loud."

Drengwitz hopes to see the Ironmen cut down on their mistakes, especially losing two fumbles instead O'Fallon's 5-yard line. Blake Potts, who returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown, missed the second half with an injury. But Drengwitz said Potts will play against the Maroons.

Whitaker back for Saints

Central Catholic gets back standout senior linebacker Ian Whitaker for its home opener against Rantoul (0-1) in an Illini Prairie Conference game at Bill Hundman Memorial Field.

Whitaker had to sit out last week's 33-12 win at Pontiac after he was ejected from the final baseball game last spring and forced, by Illinois High School Association by-laws, to sit out his next athletic contest.

Whitaker also plays tailback on offense. Junior Will Adelman responded with 79 yards on 14 carries.

"Will came up really big for us to the point we're going to start him this week and give him opportunities," said Central coach Kevin Braucht. "I still feel that position maybe is not completely solidified, but Will deserves a chance to still play there."

Braucht also was pleased with standout receiver Ryan Hoeferle, who was moved defensively to middle linebacker with John Rossi sidelined by a broken ankle.

"Going into Week 1 there's a lot of unknowns. I thought we responded well and made good adjustments," said Braucht. "If we could get more consistent in Week 2, I think we would feel good where we're at."

U High shoots for 2-0

Coming off a 42-6 win over Springfield Lanphier, University High returns to Hancock Stadium to play Springfield Southeast in another Central State Eight Conference game.

"The biggest area for us this week is trying to cut down on penalty mistakes and things of that nature, formational things, making sure our kids are lining up correctly," said U High head coach Brody Walworth. "All the little things that kind of got screwed up in Week 1. Perimeter blocking is one of the things we're focusing on this week."

U High beat Southeast, 43-21, last season. The Spartans opened with a 40-8 loss at home to Decatur MacArthur.

"They're very athletic and have a lot of guys who can do things in space," said Walworth. "We have to contain their speed as much as possible and swarm to the ball, which is something we did really well in Week 1."

Around the area

Tri-Valley didn't seem to have much of a drop-off after advancing to last year's Class 2A semifinals. The Vikings stuffed ALAH and Illinois recruit Keaden Feagin, 42-7, as Blake Regenold ran for three TDs. Tri-Valley, ranked No. 3 in Class 2A, opens Heart of Illinois Conference action Friday against Deer Creek-Mackinaw (0-1) at Mackinaw.

Eureka was impressive in beating Canton, 25-7, in the first game on the new field turf at McCollum Field. The Hornets travel to Tremont (1-0) in another HOIC Large Division contest.

Olympia's first game as a Sangamo Conference member was a resounding success. The Spartans crushed Riverton, 60-6, and are home in Stanford Friday for another league game against Pittsfield (0-1).