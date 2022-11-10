After big victory, Tri-Valley looks to continue playoff success

DOWNS — Revenge has been exacted. The giant has been slain.

Now the Tri-Valley High School football team is looking to keep motoring down the Class 2A playoff road to become a giant itself.

The seventh-ranked Vikings, who were knocked out in the semifinals last season by eventual champion Wilmington, bounced the No. 3-ranked Wildcats last week 28-21 to earn a home quarterfinal game against Knoxville on Saturday at 1 p.m.

“It’s a big thing for our program. We knew what we had to do all year,” said running back/linebacker Blake Regenold. “We took time to appreciate what we did, but we’ve got to move on and get on Knoxville and keep taking a step forward in the playoffs.”

“We watched film and said take a breath and enjoy it. And now it’s over. It’s time to prepare,” Tri-Valley coach Josh Roop said. “You either move on or you get moved on.”

The Vikings continue their push for a 2A state championship behind the hard-charging Regenold and first-year quarterback Andy Knox.

“That’s a chip on our shoulder we take into every practice,” Regenold said of last season’s playoff defeat. “It was a motivation going into the offseason.”

Regenold rushed for 1,003 yards in 2021 as Pantagraph Player of the Year quarterback Andrew Petrilli ran for 1,507 yards and passed for 1,473 more.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Regenold spearheads the ground attack this season with 1,673 yards and 22 touchdowns.

“He’s a physical runner. He doesn’t avoid contact,” said Roop. “He gets his pads out over his feet. He has a natural forward lean that causes him to break tackles. He’s got really good vision on top of it.”

“He knows how to make cuts. He’s really shifty. He’s strong so he can run people over,” Knox said. “People, I think, are afraid of him. They don’t want to get in his path. When people do, it’s trouble.”

A football player his freshman and sophomore seasons, Knox took a look at the talented Petrilli holding down the Tri-Valley quarterback job and decided to play golf as a junior.

“I didn’t think I would play that much last year. It was kind of selfish on my part, but I came back out this year,” said Knox. “I missed it a lot seeing how far they went and how good they were. I still had good relationships with most of the guys from freshman and sophomore years. I wanted to build those back up this year, and I think that’s what we’ve done.”

Knox has proven a valuable rusher with 597 yards and 10 touchdowns along with passing for 1,060 yards.

“It was very clear on the first drive of the game that Wilmington was keying on Blake,” Roop said. “So quickly we went to the quarterback run and he was able to get some big runs. That started to open things up for our offense.”

Roop was happy to see Knox take his return to football seriously.

“He realized during the summer he was a little bit behind,” said the Tri-Valley coach. “He dedicated himself to putting in some extra time with receivers and making sure he was here for camp. He’s done a very nice job. I feel like he just continues to progress.”

According to Regenold, the Vikings were confident Knox could effectively lead their offense.

“He’s really athletic. He runs really well and throws the ball really well,” Regenold said. “We believed in him since day one. He’s done a lot of good things for us. He’s why we’re playing really well right now.”

Grant Fatima brings speed from the slot to a third rushing option with 461 yards. He also tops Vikings’ receivers with 27 catches for 513 yards.

Regenold also is among the team's top tacklers along with Jacob Bischoff and TJ Klein.

Tri-Valley will match 9-2 records with Knoxville, which has scored 81 points in two playoff victories.

“The coaches will have a good game plan for us like they do every week,” said Knox. “We’ll try to put hat to work in practice and execute it in the game.”