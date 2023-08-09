Editor's note: This is your home for high school football previews of teams outside Bloomington-Normal. Previews will be added in the order in which information forms were received from Area coaches.

For the first time since 1998, the goal is to reach Hancock Stadium for Pantagraph area high school football teams.

State championship games will be held at Illinois State's football home on Nov. 24 and 25.

GCMS

Aided by more experience, the Falcons hope to surge back into the playoffs after a 4-5 season last fall.

"The entire backfield is returning, four of five projected offensive linemen had starting experience last year," GCMS coach Chad Augspurger said. "Nine of the projected 11 on defense started at least one game last year."

Quarterback Brayden Elliott and running back Aiden Sancken both earned second team all-Heart of Illinois Conference honors last season.

Sancken rushed for 804 yards, while Elliott passed for 1,119.

Also a lineman on defense, Sancken will anchor the unit along with linebackers Connor Mueller and Ryker Grauer, backs Carson Maxey, Carter Kallal and Altin Nettleton and linemen Gavin Johnson and Matt Allen.

Lincoln

The Railsplitters (4-5) return to the Central State Eight Conference after leaving the Apollo.

"We are excited for our return to the CS8 and the challenges it will bring," Lincoln coach Matt Silkowski said. "We have a lot of respect for the teams in the conference and look forward to competing on Friday nights."

The Railiers offense will be powered by quarterback Darren Stevens (1,014 yards passing) and back Ki'on Carson (591 yards rushing).

Kani Carson will help at running back and defensive line, Tate Johnston at offensive line and linebacker and Gabe Smith at wide receiver and defensive back.

Lincoln welcomes back eight starters on offense and seven on defense.