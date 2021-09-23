7 things to know about Week 5 in Bloomington-Normal football

Here are some things you need to know about this week in area high school football.

Another showdown for Saints

One week after suffering an emotional 32-27 loss to Monticello, the No. 3 team in Class 3A, Central Catholic welcomes No. 4 Tolono Unity to Bill Hundman Memorial Field.

The Saints are 3-1 overall and in the Illini Prairie Conference. Tolono is 4-0 and 4-0.

“It was a great game other than the outcome. We played really good on both sides of the ball,” Central Catholic coach Kevin Braucht said. “In our conference, you’ve got to rally the next week if you won or lost. Tolono runs the ball very well, and they don’t make a lot of mistakes to hurt themselves. They’re trying to get to the fourth quarter and hopefully wear you down and take over.”

Sophomore quarterback Colin Hayes completed 15 of 26 passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns against Monticello.

“He did some things on Friday that showed his maturity continues to get better,” said Braucht. “As he continues to get better, we’ll continue to put more offense in his hands.”

West to Dozer Park

Normal West (3-1, 3-0 in the Big 12) will take on Peoria Notre Dame (2-2, 2-2) at Peoria’s Dozer Park, home of the Peoria Chiefs.

“It’s different playing on a baseball field. You have to deal with the dirt infield,” Wildcats coach Nathan Fincham said. “The movement from one surface to another is a little different. The outfield wall is close to the end zone. The fans feel like they’re a lot closer than they normally are. It’s unique.”

According to Fincham, the run-heavy Irish are a difficult team for which to prepare.

“They run a unique defense no one else runs, and they have an offense hardly anyone else runs,” said the West coach. “They wear you down mentally and physically with that (double wing) offense. It’s all about timing. Their blockers get to you so quickly.”

The Wildcats used a 57-yard touchdown pass from Kolton Lindsey to Matthew Marsaglia with 20 seconds remaining to stun Bloomington, 14-10, last week.

“There was a lot to learn from that game,” Fincham said. “Offensively, we had success early but didn’t maintain our focus. Defensively, we had guys float around and try to do too much. We have to make sure we stay focused on our job.”

BHS seeks rebound

The Purple Raiders were on the wrong side of West’s miracle finish and take 2-2 overall and Big 12 records into a home game against Peoria Richwoods (0-4, 0-4) at Fred Carlton Field.

“They’ve done an admirable job (moving on) for the way they lost that game,” BHS coach Scott Godfrey said. “I was worried about that. But they came out very focused and had a next game mentality.”

A BHS bright spot was the 139 yards rushing from quarterback Marcus Griffin.

“It was a good coming out party for him,” said Godfrey. “He’s playing the way we knew he was capable of. He never played quarterback prior to this year. His first game was a home game against Normal Community. That’s a pretty big stage. He had some nerves and it took a little while to settle down.”

BHS hopes to regain the services of running back Walker Burns soon. Burns led the Raiders with 205 yards rushing in the spring and ran for 69 in the opener before a foot injury.

“We got to the point we needed to shut him down and wait for him to get healthy as opposed to playing him at 50 percent,” Godfrey said. “We’re hoping in the next couple weeks we get him back.”

U High breaks even

University High tries to peek over the .500 mark in a Central State Eight tussle with Chatham Glenwood at Hancock Stadium.

Although the Pioneers are 2-2 overall and in the CS8, Coach Brody Walworth considers last week’s win over Springfield Southeast his team’s first because the initial victory came by forfeit.

“It felt real good,” Walworth said. “It would have been easy to have a bad week of prep after the forfeit, but we had a great week of practice. We really executed efficiently on offense and played really well on defense as well.”

U High quarterback Colin Cunningham completed 12 of 19 passes for 185 yards and three TDs versus Southeast.

“Colin has really been showing a lot of growth,” said Walworth. “It was definitely his best executed game. He was seeing the field, reading his keys and taking what the defense was giving him. I’m really happy how he played.”

Glenwood (3-1, 3-1) boasts a top flight tailback in Jamarion Smith, who has rushed for 419 yards and eight TDs.

“That’s what we’re most focused on from a defensive perspective,” Walworth said. “If you don’t get him contained, they will just run him.”

HOIC crossover week

It’s crossover week in the Heart of Illinois Conference as Small School Division teams take on Large School squads.

The most intriguing battles send Ridgeview-Lexington (2-2, 1-0 Small) to El Paso-Gridley (2-2, 2-0 Large) and GCMS (3-1, 2-0 Small) to Eureka (3-1, 1-1 Large).

FCW won’t play

Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland will not face Polo in 8-Man action on Friday because of COVID issues at Flanagan-Cornell. The Falcons are 3-1 and ranked ninth in the state 8-Man poll.

FCW coach Todd Reed said the game will count as a no contest for his team if Polo is able to find another opponent. If not, the Falcons will absorb a forfeit loss.

Time to eat

The IHSA and the Illinois Pork Producers Association are teaming up to find the best pork chop sandwich in the state through the Pork and Pigskins Championship.

The entry deadline is Monday. The winner will be determined through a combination of online voting and in-person judging. The champion will be crowned Nov. 27 during the State Finals in DeKalb. First prize is a $500 reimbursement for next season’s pork purchase, a state championship banner and the “Golden Spatula.”

Among the 70 schools entered thus far are nine from the Pantagraph area: Deer Creek-Mackinaw, El Paso-Gridley, Flanagan-Cornell, Eureka, Heyworth, LeRoy, Normal Community, Olympia and Tri-Valley.

