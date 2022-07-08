 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
10 high school football games to put on your calendar for 2022 season

082821-blm-loc-2bhsnchsfb

Normal Community High School fans cheer the Ironmen before they take on Bloomington High School at Fred Carlton Field in last season's opening game. The Intercity rivals play Sept. 23 at BHS.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

Although teams already knew their schedules, the official release Thursday by the Illinois High School Association put the football season even more in focus with just seven weeks until the Aug. 26 opening kickoff.

Practice officially starts Aug. 8. However, it's never too early to start planning out where to spend Friday nights.

Here are 10 of the biggest games to circle for area teams as they hope to hear their names called when the playoff pairings are unveiled Oct. 22.

Central crowd.jpg

Central Catholic High School students and fans cheer on the Saints in last season's opening football game against Pontiac at Bill Hundman Memorial Field in Bloomington.

Aug. 26: Central Catholic at Pontiac

A victory in the season opener at Williamson Field could go a long way in ending playoff droughts (Central Catholic 2018, Pontiac 2019) for these long-time rivals as the grueling Illini Prairie Conference awaits.

091821-blm-spt-17westbhs

Normal West defenders celebrated an interception by Tanner Cupples (6) against Bloomington High School at West, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.

Sept. 2: Normal West at Bloomington

The Raiders likely have revenge in mind after last-season's wild affair at West when the Wildcats scored on a long pass with 19 seconds left to leave BHS stunned. West has won the last nine meetings.

111421-blm-spt-5trivalley

Tri-Valley defensive back Grant Fatima, left, tries to stop a pass completion to Farmington wide receiver Corbin Rutledge at Downs, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.

Sept.2: Tri-Valley at Deer Creek-Mackinaw

Tri-Valley suffered heavy graduation losses from its Heart of Illinois Conference Large Division champs that advanced to the Class 2A semifinals. Dee-Mack gets an early opportunity to make a statement.

102321-blm-spt-11nchswest

Normal Community's Christopher Taylor, left, celebrates with teammates after he returned a punt for a touchdown in the third quarter at Normal West on Friday.

Sept. 9: Normal West at Normal Community

An Intercity battle awaits West for the second straight week as the Unit 5 rivals square off. The Ironmen capped off an undefeated Big 12 Conference title in 2021 with a season-ending 45-7 victory over the Wildcats.

100221-blm-spt-5nchspeoria

Normal Community and Peoria football players react as intense rain fell in the first quarter at Peoria Stadium, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.

Sept. 16: Normal Community at Peoria High

The Ironmen know plenty of points could be put on the scoreboard when they venture to Peoria Stadium for the second straight year to face the Lions. A late interception by NCHS' Chris Taylor sealed last season's 42-38 victory.

082821-blm-loc-8bhsnchsfb

Bloomington High School quarterback Marcus Griffin (6) is brought down by Normal Community's Jackson Hesse (left) and Mark Horton (83) in Friday night's season opener won by the Ironmen, 35-0, at Fred Carlton Field.

Sept. 23: Normal Community at Bloomington

NCHS began last season's march to the Big 12 crown with a 35-0 victory at Fred Carlton Field. This marks the end of a difficult three-game stretch for the Ironmen as Bloomington tries to pull off the upset.

WEEK TWO OF PREP FOOTBALL

TRYING TO CORRAL – Dakota Wiegand of Eureka attempts to tackle Tremont’s Tate Martin. The Hornets dropped the home opener 48-17 Friday evening at McCollum Field (For the Journal/Kalli McDonald).

Sept. 30: Eureka at El Paso-Gridley

There is always plenty of emotion involved when these Woodford County rivals get together. Eureka is looking for its sixth straight playoff appearance while EPG made the playoffs last year in Tanner Benedict's first season as coach.

Colin Cunningham, University High

Cunningham had an impressive performance to lead U High's win against Eisenhower, throwing for 167 yards and two touchdowns and also rushing for a TD.

Oct. 14: Decatur MacArthur at University High

After facing Central State Eight powers Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Rochester the two previous weeks, U High hopes to be looking to finish strong and gain its first playoff appearance since 2015.

102321-blm-spt-3cchspc

Prairie Central running back Hudson Ault (10) gets a wall of blockers as he carries the ball against Central Catholic tackle in the first quarter at Bill Hundman Memorial Field, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.

Oct. 21: Central Catholic at Prairie Central

Prairie Central has made four straight playoff appearances and seeks to get momentum going for another postseason run while the Saints are hopeful they won't need a win to make the playoffs in the regular-season finale.

111421-blm-spt-10ridgeview

Ridgeview-Lexington players celebrate a 2-point conversion against Abingdon-Avon at Colfax, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.

Oct. 21: Ridgeview-Lexington at LeRoy

Could the Heart of Illinois Small Division title be on the line? A 51-0 victory over LeRoy to end last year's regular season propelled Ridgeview-Lexington to a magical Class 1A playoff run that ended in the semifinals.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Benson

