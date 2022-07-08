10 high school football games to put on your calendar for 2022 season

Although teams already knew their schedules, the official release Thursday by the Illinois High School Association put the football season even more in focus with just seven weeks until the Aug. 26 opening kickoff.

Practice officially starts Aug. 8. However, it's never too early to start planning out where to spend Friday nights.

Here are 10 of the biggest games to circle for area teams as they hope to hear their names called when the playoff pairings are unveiled Oct. 22.

Aug. 26: Central Catholic at Pontiac

A victory in the season opener at Williamson Field could go a long way in ending playoff droughts (Central Catholic 2018, Pontiac 2019) for these long-time rivals as the grueling Illini Prairie Conference awaits.

Sept. 2: Normal West at Bloomington

The Raiders likely have revenge in mind after last-season's wild affair at West when the Wildcats scored on a long pass with 19 seconds left to leave BHS stunned. West has won the last nine meetings.

Sept.2: Tri-Valley at Deer Creek-Mackinaw

Tri-Valley suffered heavy graduation losses from its Heart of Illinois Conference Large Division champs that advanced to the Class 2A semifinals. Dee-Mack gets an early opportunity to make a statement.

Sept. 9: Normal West at Normal Community

An Intercity battle awaits West for the second straight week as the Unit 5 rivals square off. The Ironmen capped off an undefeated Big 12 Conference title in 2021 with a season-ending 45-7 victory over the Wildcats.

Sept. 16: Normal Community at Peoria High

The Ironmen know plenty of points could be put on the scoreboard when they venture to Peoria Stadium for the second straight year to face the Lions. A late interception by NCHS' Chris Taylor sealed last season's 42-38 victory.

Sept. 23: Normal Community at Bloomington

NCHS began last season's march to the Big 12 crown with a 35-0 victory at Fred Carlton Field. This marks the end of a difficult three-game stretch for the Ironmen as Bloomington tries to pull off the upset.

Sept. 30: Eureka at El Paso-Gridley

There is always plenty of emotion involved when these Woodford County rivals get together. Eureka is looking for its sixth straight playoff appearance while EPG made the playoffs last year in Tanner Benedict's first season as coach.

Oct. 14: Decatur MacArthur at University High

After facing Central State Eight powers Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Rochester the two previous weeks, U High hopes to be looking to finish strong and gain its first playoff appearance since 2015.

Oct. 21: Central Catholic at Prairie Central

Prairie Central has made four straight playoff appearances and seeks to get momentum going for another postseason run while the Saints are hopeful they won't need a win to make the playoffs in the regular-season finale.

Oct. 21: Ridgeview-Lexington at LeRoy

Could the Heart of Illinois Small Division title be on the line? A 51-0 victory over LeRoy to end last year's regular season propelled Ridgeview-Lexington to a magical Class 1A playoff run that ended in the semifinals.