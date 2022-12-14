Fieldcrest girls basketball team not resting on last season's Class 2A fourth-place state finish

They want more.

Fieldcrest is off to a 10-0 start with an average margin of victory of 33.2 points. With four starters returning — led by senior Ashlyn May and junior Kaitlin White — and a couple key additions, the Knights picked up right where they left last season.

"Last year I feel like we didn't have a lot of depth, but this year I feel depth is an advantage for us," said Fieldcrest head coach Mitch Neally, whose team began last season with 19 straight wins. "Those girls are on our bench are getting a lot of time right now. That's good not just for us in a game sense, but in practice because we're pushing each other to get better each day."

White is leading the Knights with a 16.6 scoring average thanks to 26 3-pointers. May, who scored her 1,000th career point earlier this season, is doing it all again with 15.8 points, 3.7 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 3.4 steals.

The other two returning starters are seniors Haley Carver (7.4 ppg, 22 3-pointers) and Carolyn Megow (5.0 ppg, 2.5 rpg), who missed the first six games with mono and is working her way back.

"Ashlyn and Kaitlin are playing really good basketball right now. Both have raised their games to whole new levels," said Neally. "Haley Carver has really stepped her game up this year and developed herself into more than just a shooter."

Junior forward Riley Burton has returned after missing last season with a knee injury and is the team's leading rebounder with 5.5 per game. Another solid rebounder off the bench is senior Morgan Gerdes (3.2 rpg), who is out for basketball for the first time.

A future star for the Knights is freshman Macy Gochanour, who has contributed 6.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.7 steals.

"She's going to be a great player. She has great floor sense," said Neally. "I'm very pleased how she's doing for us off the bench right now. She's a point guard who can take over for May and move May to wing or even post. Having her play point gives us another dynamic we didn't have last year."

The Knights figure to be 12-0 when they defend their title in the Lady Bruins Christmas Classic on Dec. 27-30 at Peru St. Bede. The tourney has been moved to after Christmas for the first time and another game has been added.

"That's a different dynamic," said Neally. "We'll have to see how we respond after Christmas."

All-State football

Eight area players earned All-State honors by the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association.

Intercity players named were Normal West linebacker/running back Brock Leenerman (Class 6A) and Normal Community two-way lineman Cannon Mackey (Class 7A).

Ridgeview-Lexington had two players selected to the Class 1A squad — running back Kaden Farrell and offensive lineman/linebacker Tyler Atkins. Other area players were Tri-Valley running back/linebacker Blake Regenold in Class 2A and Prairie Central running back/linebacker Drew Fehr, Olympia offensive lineman Blaine Halley and Eureka two-way lineman Dakota Wiegand in Class 3A.

Shrine rosters set

There are 11 area football players who have been invited to participate in the 49th annual Illinois High School Shrine Game on June 17 at Illinois Wesleyan's Tucci Stadium.

Central Catholic wide receiver Ryan Hoeferle will join Mackey, Regenold and Wiegand on the Red team.

There will be seven area performers on the Blue squad — Leenerman, Halley, Tri-Valley nose tackle T.J. Klein, El Paso-Gridley cornerback Dax Gentes, Clinton defensive end Scott Webb, Prairie Central guard Noah Nagel and Eureka wide receiver Justis Bachman. Prairie Central's Andrew Quain also will be on the Blue coaching staff.

'The Munch' winners

Five area wrestlers were crowned champions last Saturday at "The Munch" Wrestling Invitational at Pontiac.

Boys winners included Aidan Scholwin of Pontiac (105 pounds), Olympia's Bentley Wise (152), Austin Burkhardt of Dwight (170) and Prairie Central's Connor Steidinger (182).

Normal West's Angel Bateson (105) earned a girls title.

Morton Cicero was the boys champion with 158.5 points, while Pontiac was fourth (144) and Olympia fifth (131). Tinley Park Andrew claimed the girls crown with 155 points.

Simeon top seed

Defending champion Chicago Simeon, which is ranked No. 1 in the Class 3A state poll, is the No. 1 seed for the 91st Pontiac Holiday Tournament. Joliet West is the No. 2 seed with Benet Academy third and Chicago Curie fourth.

The 16-team event, with 26 games played, is set for Dec. 28-30 at Pontiac High School.

Bloomington faces Joliet West at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 28, while the host Indians take on Aurora West at 9 p.m. The championship game will be at 9 p.m. on Dec. 30.

Sauser commits

University High senior pitcher Matt Sauser committed to Florida State this week. He originally committed to Iowa then later decommitted.

1,000 for Evans

Fisher senior Kallie Evans reached the 1,000-point career mark Monday when she scored 20 points in a 55-53 loss to Tri-Valley in a Heart of Illinois Conference game at Fisher.

