Watch now: U High boys hope to 'pack' up Class 1A Boys State Cross Country Meet

NORMAL — In years past, University High School boys cross country coach Lester Hampton had a general idea what the state meet would look like for his runners. The Pioneers competed against most of the top teams in Class 2A during the season.

With U High being dropped to Class 1A for the next two years, Hampton said there is "more uncertainty" heading into Saturday's State Meet at Peoria's Detwiller Park. The only other Class 1A sectional champion U High has raced against was Arthur-Lovington, and that came in the season's first meet.

"Going into this weekend we truly don't know," said Hampton.

What Hampton does know is U High's "pack" running was its best this season in cruising to last Saturday's Class 1A Elmwood Sectional title and could vault vault the Pioneers to their third state championship (Class A champions in 1993 and 1994).

U High's Sachit Muduli and Brandt Henderson ran 2-4 in the sectional while the Pioneers' Ben Davison, Mason Hart and Ryan Rice were separated by less than two seconds in going 14-15-16.

"At regional we kind of came together. At sectional they truly ran together," said Hampton. "That was the first time all year there was no separation between those three. That was certainly fun to watch."

Olympia, Eureka and El Paso-Gridley also are represented in the Class 1A field, which starts at 10 a.m. Fieldcrest's Mason Stoeger finished second in the sectional and should be among the top runners.

While U High has run Detwiller's 3-mile course on three occasions this season, none of the Pioneers has competed in a state meet before. Last year's state was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hampton expects some nerves not only among his runners, but everyone else, too.

"One thing we do have in our favor is we have two kids who can run together upfront and the three who can run together," he said. "When you've got that you don't have someone who is out there all by themselves wondering if they can do it or not. There's some comfort in running with a teammate or running with a group."

Normal West has qualified for the Class 2A boys race at noon. Freshman Aiden Swanlund paced the Wildcats in the Metamora Sectional by placing 23rd, with junior Harrison Taylor coming in 25th. Streator's Kody Danko is an individual qualifier after placing 11th in the Metamora Sectional.

GIRLS

Eureka's Anna Perry and Elle Knapp were part of the Hornets' Class 1A state championship squad as freshmen in 2018 and hope to end their careers with another title at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Perry finished fourth individually in the 2019 state meet when the Hornets took fourth. She was second in last week's Elmwood Sectional with Knapp fifth and Laurel Munson eighth.

Winnebago, which won the 2019 title, looked strong in its sectional victory and could be the team to beat. Olympia and EPG also advanced. Central Catholic's Nora Brady was an individual qualifier.

U High and Normal West are part of the Class 2A race slated for 11 a.m. Pioneer senior Delaney Fitzgerald was the sectional champion with teammates Adriana Crabtree and Zoe Carter fifth and sixth, respectively. Carter, a freshman, won the regional the week before.

Leading Normal West is Addysen Clark, who was 14th in sectional. Lincoln sophomore Becca Heitzig cruised to first in the Decatur MacArthur Sectional and figures to be upfront in the race.

Normal Community sophomore standout Ali Ince, who was the Class 3A state champion in the 800 and 1,600 meters during the spring, will run in her first state cross country meet during the Class 3A race at 1 p.m.

Ince placed fifth in the Quincy Sectional and second in the NCHS Regional.

NCHS senior Olivia Hartke, who was 13th at sectional, also will be competing. Hartke finished 55th in the 2019 state meet.

