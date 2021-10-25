Watch now: Sachit Muduli's pre-race meal aside, U High's boys cross country finds another gear

NORMAL — When University High School's boys cross country team dropped to Class 1A this season, Lester Hampton knew it could be a trap.

"I've been telling the kids from the beginning of the year don't believe anything you hear," said Hampton, the Pioneers' veteran head coach. "There's some good teams no matter what class you're in. There's a lot of teams that have gone down in class, thought they were going to do really well and before they knew it they didn't because they got surprised."

The Pioneers showed last Saturday they haven't taken anything for granted — even if No. 1 runner Sachit Muduli's pregame meal wasn't exactly in his best interest.

U High placed its five scoring runners in the top 12 to record 33 points and beat runner-up Olympia by 12 points for the Class 1A Eureka Regional title.

Muduli finished second behind Fieldcrest's Mason Stoeger (15:04.8) after playing trumpet and participating in the Illinois State Marching Bands Championship earlier in the morning. However, Muduli knows his choice for a pre-race meal needs to improve for Saturday's Elmwood Sectional.

"That day started at 4:30 in the morning," said the sophomore, who was clocked in 15:25.7. "I got to marching band, and you don't get much time and didn't have anything to eat. Marching band had some snacks they were giving out. I took one of those and had a doughnut, and that was my only food for the race."

U High junior Brandt Henderson was sixth, with teammates Ben Davison, Ryan Rice and Mason Hart placing 10th, 11th and 12th, respectively. The gap from Muduli to Hart was 55 seconds. Not far behind were U High's other runners, Jonah Kaeb (16th) and Ethan Reisinger (21st).

"It was definitely our best race of the year," said Hampton. "Our pack was was as close as they've been all year. Our 1-2 punch has been strong all year. Our 3-4-5 was what really made a difference. We've been waiting for them to back it up like that all year and we were finally able to do that, and I think we'll be able to do it going forward."

Muduli likes how the Pioneers are progressing.

"It can get even better with us and our teammates," he said. "We are finally figuring ourselves out mentally, and we're finally learning to pack up more and work together."

U High finished second and third in the Class 2A State Tournament in 2017 and 2018, respectively, and were bumped up by the IHSA success multiplier for non-boundaried schools to Class 3A in 2018. This is the first time the Pioneers have been Class 1A since 2007 when cross country expanded from two to three classes.

"The only difference to me is the depth," said Hampton, who directed U High to Class A state championships in 1993 and 1994. "The reason they're 1A is because they're not as deep as teams in 2A and 3A. It doesn't mean they don't have talent."

Hampton doesn't expect an easy time in the Elmwood Sectional, where he sees five teams having a chance to win.

"We have to run equally as well if not better because we know Olympia will be motivated and Elmwood is running on their home course and it looks like they were dominant in their regional championship," he said.

Hampton has a simple criteria for what will constitute a successful finish to the season for the Pioneers.

It's not winning a state title, either.

"People place all those expectations on you, and it's the kids who have to burden that. To me that's not fair," said Hampton. "I've always preached to my kids do the best you can no matter what class you're in. We can't control what class we're in. That's all we can do. That's what I want this team to focus on."

Elsewhere in cross country

Freshman Zoe Carter and senior Delaney Fitzgerald went 1-2 to lift the U High girls to the Class 2A Galesburg Regional title. Carter ran the 3-mile course in 18:22.6 and was 1.1 seconds ahead of her teammate.

U High scored 47 points to outdistance Peoria Notre Dame's 58.

"Freshman Zoe Carter ran a great race to get the win, but going 1-2 with Delaney Fitzgerald was a big boost for us," said U High coach John Neisler. "Adriana Crabtree and Eve Whitlow ran really great last 600s which really put us over the top."

Anna Perry led the way as Eureka's girls captured their own Class 1A regional. Perry's 17:20.5 clocking was almost a minute ahead of runner-up Nellie Mellick, an El Paso-Gridley freshman. Eureka totaled 42 points with Olympia second at 79.

Normal West's girls and boys both finished second in the Class 2A LaSalle-Peru Regional. The Wildcats' Addysen Clark and Ashleigh Horton went 2-3 in the girls race, while West's boys were paced by Harrison Taylor in eighth. Bloomington was fourth in the boys race.

Normal Community's Ali Ince took second in the Class 3A NCHS Regional at Maxwell Park as the Iron girls advanced with a fourth-place finish. Peyton Schieppe of O'Fallon took first in 17:31.8 while Ince ran 18:04.0.

NCHS wins Big 12 swim

Freshman Kenna Malinowski won two individual events and was part of two victorious relays to help Normal Community capture the Big 12 Girls Swimming Meet title at Normal West.

NCHS scored 274 points, while West was second with 259. Bloomington finished third (114).

Malinowski took firsts in the 50-yard freestyle (24.32 seconds) and 100 freestyle (55.57). Teammate Nina Osborne captured the 500 freestyle (5:25.25).

Malinowski, Osborne and Ava Johnson were part of NCHS relay wins in the 200 freestyle (1:44.36), along with Larissa Harr, and the 400 freestyle (3:48.97) with Megan Kilcoin.

West's Marnie Howard won the diving with 488.10 points while BHS' Alli Straub earned the 100 backstroke title (1:02.73).

The Wildcats also took first in the 200 medley relay with Maddie Rankin, Annika Gandhi, Chole Nelson and Claire Malinowski (1:57.98).

Volleyball champions

NCHS won the Big 12 Conference volleyball title last week when the Iron edged host Normal West in three sets. Both teams went into the league finale with 9-0 marks.

Third-seeded Eureka beat No. 1 Tremont on Saturday in the championship match of the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament at Mackinaw.

Volleyball regionals are this week leading up to the state tournament Nov. 12-13 at Redbird Arena.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.