Watch now: Normal Community star Ali Ince holds on for Intercity girls cross country title

NORMAL — Those watching Tuesday's Randy Sharer Intercity Cross Country Meet might have been shocked when the first girls approached the midway point of the race.

University High School senior Delaney Fitzgerald was shoulder to shoulder with Normal Community standout Ali Ince. Soon thereafter, Fitzgerald nosed slightly ahead.

One person who wasn't surprised was Ince, who won the Class 3A State Track Meet's 800- and 1,600-meter titles in the spring and brought the Iron from way behind to capture the 1,600 relay.

"I expected her to be right by me," said Ince. "We ran against her Saturday at Detweiller (Park in Peoria) and she was right there at the finish."

Ince used her blazing track speed in the final 400 to gain some separation and ran the 3-mile course in 18 minutes, 6 seconds to beat Fitzgerald by 10 seconds. Ince's time — on the best day of the season with clouds and cooler temperatures — was 20 seconds faster than her winning effort a year ago.

"I could feel it (Ince's surge) coming, and it's OK. She had an amazing race," said Fitzgerald, who only began running cross country last fall. "I feel we both pushed each other in that race, her especially pushing me. I loved running with her and it was an amazing experience."

Fitzgerald was even happier with her team's performance. The Pioneers' top five all finished in the top 15 as U High cruised to the team title with 19 points. NCHS and Normal West tied at 47 points, with the Iron taking second on a sixth runner's tiebreaker.

U High freshman Zoe Carter finished third (18:45), followed by NCHS' Olivia Hartke (18:55) and Central Catholic's Nora Brady (19:11). Other U High counting runners were Adriana Crabtree (ninth), Eve Whitlow (10th) and Maya Lanier (13th).

"They stepped up today and executed well," said U High head coach John Neisler.

Fitzgerald didn't even come out for cross country last fall at the start of the season before joining the squad. She placed 15th in last year's Intercity and "was so ecstatic about that."

"To go from 15th to second and do it with, honestly, the best team I've ever been part of is amazing," said Fitzgerald, who also plays basketball and soccer. "We had so much fun. We came out, did our job and had fun doing it."

Ince did her job, too, and knows what she will focus on before the state series starts in a couple weeks.

"I definitely need to work more on endurance. Coming off some quick 800s and 400s at state and track, I definitely get a little slower I guess for three miles," she said. "Just working on some speed and when people pass me in cross country don't give up and just go get them. I don't want to get swept up by people passing me and can't kick it into another gear."

U High also prevailed in the boys race, but by the narrowest of margins.

The Pioneers, led by the 1-2 finish of sophomore Sachit Muduli (16:10) and junior Brandt Henderson (16:20), and NCHS tied with 38 points. U High was awarded first on the tiebreaking sixth man.

"I thought it was going to be really tight. Hats off to Normal Community because they ran very, very well," said U High head coach Lester Hampton. "I'm excited to be with my group because they made tremendous strides today from where we've been to get to this point."

Muduli and Henderson got ahead earlier than expected.

"Basically what happened was me and him wanted to go with the pack about 5:40 (for the first mile)," said Muduli. "We got a little antsy and ended up going around 5:11 ... It felt I could have pushed a little bit more, but I felt for the most part it was a really good effort."

NCHS' top four did run in a pack and finished 3-4-5-6 with Jonah Kramer, Jack Thomas, Tyler Chapman and Joey Yaros separated by 12 seconds.

U High also counted Ben Davison (eighth), Ryan Rice (10th) and Mason Hart (17th), who was followed closely by tiebreaker Jonah Kaeb (18th).

With the Pioneers moved down to Class 1A this season, Hampton is excited about what lies ahead for the rest of the season.

"I've been waiting for that back group to start moving up, and today Ben and Ryan really put it in gear and came through for us, and Mason closed well," said Hampton. "They all had a hand in it, and I'm very proud of them."

West senior Luke Reinhart earned last year's boys Intercity title, but didn't compete Tuesday because of illness, said Wildcats head coach Chad Aubin.

Schrock goes low

Dani Grace Schrock won the 2018 Class 1A Girls State Golf Tournament title as a freshman. Yet the round the Illinois State recruit may never forget happened Tuesday.

The Pontiac senior didn't have a bogey on her scorecard while firing a 7-under par 65 to take medalist honors by 12 strokes in the Illini Prairie Conference Girls Tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington. Schrock paced the Indians to the team title with a 356 total.

A showdown at the Class 1A State Tournament at Decatur's Red Tail Run Golf Course could be looming in a few weeks between Schrock and her good friend, Eureka senior and Bradley recruit Allison Pacocha.

While Schrock was tearing up Prairie Vista, Pacocha (the 2019 state champion) won her fourth straight Heart of Illinois Conference crown by shooting 72 at El Paso Golf Club. Eureka captured the title with 409.

Other boys conference champions crowned this week were Normal Community in the Big 12 (313 at the U of I Orange Course), Prairie Central in the Illini Prairie (319 at Prairie Vista) and El Paso-Gridley in the HOIC (317 at El Paso).

