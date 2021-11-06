University High cross country brings home two top-six team finishes

PEORIA — The University High cross country teams added two trophies to the collection on Saturday at Peoria's Detweiller Park.

Led by Brandt Henderson and Sachit Muduli, the Pioneers boys finished fourth in Class 1A with 193 points. Chicago Latin (165) was state champion, followed by Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (172) and DePaul College Prep (186).

The Pioneers girls, competing in Class 2A, finished sixth with 233 points led by Delaney Fitzgerald, Zoe Carter and Adriana Crabtree. Grayslake Central was state champ with 148, followed by Crystal Lake South (162), Vernon Hills (165), Chicago Latin (188) and Lake Villa Lakes (220).

In the Class 1A boys race, Henderson, a junior, and Muduli, a sophomore, took 29th and 38th, respectively. Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Ryder James was state champ with a time of 14:16.89.

The Class 2A girls race was won by Chicago Latin's Ava Parekh (16:23.88). Lincoln sophomore Becca Heitzig was 12th overall. Fitzgerald (18th), Carter (26th) and Crabtree (33rd) led U High's sixth-place finish. Normal West's Addysen Clark was 50th.

In the Class 1A girls race, Eureka took third with 157 points led by Anna Perry's fourth-place finish, along with Laurel Munson (18th). Aurora Rosary's Lianna Surtz won state with a time of 17:21.45. Tolono Unity was team champ with 126. Central Catholic's Nora Brady was 14th.

Normal Community's Ali Ince took 32nd in the Class 3A race and teammate Olivia Hartke was 79th.

Also, Lincoln's Brenden Heitzig took 17th in the Class 2A boys race.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0