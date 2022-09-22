U High's Natalie Bierbaum not throw off course while West's Sky Riddle breaks free in Randy Sharer Intercity Cross Country Meet

NORMAL — Natalie Bierbaum made a quick detour during Thursday's Randy Sharer Intercity Cross Country Meet at Maxwell Park.

It didn't matter, although the University High School freshman knew she was going to be hear about it later.

As Bierbaum approached the two-mile mark, she was supposed to go left at the portable fence and not right toward the finish line to complete the three-mile race.

"Before the race my dad (Joe) was like make sure you don't go the wrong way, but I was like I know this course," she said. "Apparently I should have listened to him."

Bierbaum quickly corrected her mistake, got back in the correct lane and cruised the final mile to finish first in 17 minutes, 47 seconds. Another freshman, Julie Bach of Normal West, was second (18:20) with two-time defending champion Ali Ince of Normal Community third (18:46).

Bach and two other freshmen helped West capture its first title since 2006. The Wildcats scored 30 points, with NCHS second at 37.

U High dominated the boys race, although West senior Sky Riddle made his move with about three-quarters of a mile left to break free from the Pioneers' top pack. Riddle crossed the finish line first in 15:58, four seconds ahead of U High junior Mitchell Hayes.

"I kind of just wing it a lot," said Riddle. "I knew those guys were a tiny few seconds faster than me. I can pace with them for most of it and then save enough for that kick at the end."

U High's seven runners all finished in the top 13 as the Pioneers totaled 24 points to easily beat NCHS (51) and West (53) and repeat as champions.

Girls

Bierbaum followed her prerace strategy perfectly and was never in danger of being caught while winning for the fourth time this season.

"My plan today was go out strong and try to hold it," she said. "With the nice weather I was just hoping to win, really."

Bach's goal was a top-four finish. She achieved that and figures she has plenty of time to catch Bierbaum.

"I met her in eighth grade track season," said Bach. "We were neck and neck in the 1,600 (meters), but she definitely distances herself from three miles. I'm hoping by senior year I can pass her."

Central Catholic senior Nora Brady placed fourth (18:53), with West freshman Renee Warren fifth (18:59). The Wildcats also counted senior Ashleigh Horton (seventh), freshman Amanda Warren (ninth) and senior Ava Starkey (11th) with senior Sammy Lehr (12th) and sophomore Stella Pabst (17th) close behind.

"Our seniors really stepped up and our freshmen stepped out today and made an impact," said West head coach Chad Aubin. "Renee and Amanda Warren really stepped out and PR'd by a minute or more and made a huge difference. They're learning to race the three miles and getting more and more confident with it."

U High took third (72) with Bloomington fourth (94).

Bierbaum finished third in the strong First to the Finish race earlier this season at Peoria's Detwiller Park and knows the State Meet there on Nov. 5, with U High in Class 2A, isn't that far away.

"I'm hoping to work really hard in training and when it's time to taper, taper and then peak and place very well at the state," she said.

Boys

Riddle was bunched in a pack with four U High runners and Normal Community's Joey Yaros as they approached the two-mile mark. Maybe it was some divine intervention that gave Riddle the spark he needed.

"I feel a lot more motivated this year," he said. "I had a family member die who liked watching me run."

That would be his grandfather, Tom Riddle, who passed away three years ago.

Hayes led U High's quartet to the finish line (16:02), with sophomore Landen Alcorn (16:04), junior Mason Hart (16:06) and senior Brandt Henderson (16:19) in third, fourth and sixth, respectively. Yaros took fifth (16:10).

"I probably could have made a harder move on Sky and pushed up with him, but in the end it still worked out," said Hayes.

The Pioneers' second pack consisted of sophomore Connor Hartman (ninth), freshman Sean Kaeb (12th) and sophomore Gabe Zacharias (13th). U High still is without junior Sachit Muduli, who won last year's race with Henderson second. Muduli is recovering from an injury.

"We were fortunate enough to have one of the better packs we've had in quite a while," said U High head coach Lester Hampton. "In cross country you can't beat pack running. It makes it a lot easier for the kids when you know you've got your teammate by your side.

"We knew Normal (Community) would come out tonight and give us a race. They ran very well."

This was the first time Hayes has led U High's top pack this season.

"It really goes off who feels best. It's a great system to have a pack like that," he said. "It takes stress off not having just one person also leading or winning. It takes stress of Brandt and Mason and me, I guess, now."

Central Catholic took fourth (128) and Bloomington was fifth (132).