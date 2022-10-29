U High boys, Normal West girls emerge victorious in cross country sectionals

University High's boys and Normal West's girls earned sectional cross country titles Saturday in advancing to next Saturday's state meet at Detweiller Park in Peoria.

CLASS 1A

U High placed four runners in the top 11 in cruising to the Elmwood Sectional crown. The Pioneers scored 41 points, with Eureka in second (74) and El Paso-Gridley third (87) in advancing to state.

Eureka's Charlie Bardwell took first individually in 15 minutes, 33.25 second while U High's Mitchell Hayes ran second (15:37.16) and EPG's Sam Bushert third (15:39.33).

U High placed Mason Hart fifth (15:44.34), Landen Alcorn seventh (15:48.94) and Brandt Henderson 11th (16:09.31).

The Eureka girls finished second with 114 points to Pleasant Plains (105). Olympia (124) and EPG (134) also advanced in fourth and fifth, respectively.

Louisa Wilson of Williamsville took first individually (17:59.32) with Central Catholic's Nora Brady second (18:17.59). Also finishing in the top 10 were Nellie Melick of EPG in eighth (18:42.61) and Eureka's Laurel Munson in ninth (18:52.47).

CLASS 2A

The West girls captured the Class 2A Chatham Glenwood title. The Wildcats' 87 points were four ahead of the host school. U High earned the last team advancing spot by taking seventh (166).

Richland County's Tatum David took first (16:43.50), followed by Becca Heitzig of Lincoln (17:14.20) and West's Julie Bach (17:31.40). U High's Zoe Carter placed fifth (17:33.30) with West's Renee Warren ninth (18:16.80).

The West boys also advanced by finishing fifth with 183 points. Marion was the champion with 99, led by winner Dylon Nalley (14:06.30). Brenden Heitzig of Lincoln places second (15:02.20) and Sky Riddle of West was ninth (15:29.50).

CLASS 3A

The Normal Community girls advanced with a sixth-place finish in the NCHS Sectional at Maxwell Park in Normal.

NCHS scored 178 points to finish sixth. Minooka was the team champion with 63. Leading the Iron was Ali Ince in 16th (18:36.17). Audra Soderlind of Oswego was the individual winner (17:51.16).

The NCHS boys didn't advance after placing 14th (393). Plainfield South captured first (32) led by individual winner Camyn Viger (14:42.84).