U High boys hoping to be in title contention at Class 1A State Cross Country Meet

NORMAL — University High junior Mason Hart's memory of last year's Class 1A Boys State Country Meet was that "it goes by real fast."

While true, Pioneer senior Brandt Henderson recalls something a little more specific.

"I know how the race is run because I was more toward the front of the race," said Henderson, who finished 29th to lead U High to fourth place. "I kind of know what to expect from the leaders and the returning people who are running this year. It helps out because we can kind of decide how we're going to run the race."

Even with top runner Sachit Muduli sidelined this season, U High finds itself again in the mix for a trophy when Saturday's race begins at 10 a.m. at Peoria's Detwiller Park.

The Pioneers have prospered and left long-time head coach Lester Hampton "speechless" with their deadly pack attack. That includes juniors Mitchell Hayes, Landen Alcorn and Hart along with Henderson grouped together near the front and junior Jonah Kaeb, sophomore Connor Hartman and freshman Sean Kaeb in another pack not far behind.

"We have a luxury most teams don't have, and as long as we focus on that we should be fine," said Hampton, who coached U High to back-to-back Class A state titles in 1993 and 1994. "We have four kids up front who are capable right together and almost right with everyone's No. 1 and 2 guys. And we have three in the back who are capable of running right together as well and beating most team's 4 and 5 guys. As long as we focus on that we'll be fine."

U High did that to perfection in winning the Elmwood Sectional. Hayes, who was an alternate in last year's state meet, finished second followed by Hart (fifth), Alcorn (seventh) and Henderson (11th). Then came Sean Kaeb (23rd), Hartman (29th) and Jonah Kaeb (30th), who also competed at last year's state.

"As long as we run how we want to and pack up like we want to, it's the most ideal thing we could do," said Henderson.

Hayes said it is "a friendly competition" among U High's top four that have made the team better. Having to watch last year's state meet pushed Hayes to get to that front pack.

"I knew this was going to be our plan for a while that he (Hampton) wanted us to have a big pack like this," said Hayes. "I kind of expected it this season, but I didn't expect it to come as fast as it did. At the beginning of the season I was quite a bit behind Brandt, and we all grouped up faster than I thought."

Hart, who was 68th at state last year, paced U High to the Eureka Regional title by winning with Hayes five seconds behind.

"It has pushed us together, that competition and just being there together," said Hart. "We're all at that level and whoever feels best usually takes over ... I've had to push myself to do better, and I've done that this season (with) harder workouts and put myself in a position where I can compete and be better hopefully."

Eureka, led by Elmwood Sectional winner Charlie Bardwell, and El Paso-Gridley also qualified with the Pioneers. EPG senior Sam Bushert was third in sectional behind Bardwell and Hayes.

Chicago Latin is the returning state champion, but finished second in sectional by a point to Elgin Harvest Christian Academy.

Normal West advanced to the Class 2A meet at noon by taking fifth in the Chatham Glenwood Sectional, led by senior Sky Riddle's ninth-place finish. Lincoln senior Brenden Heitzig was an All-Stater last year by placing 18th and looks to move up.

GIRLS

Normal West used an infusion of freshmen talent to capture its first sectional title since 2000. The Wildcats figure to make a major move up from last year when they finished 22nd in Class 2A.

Two freshmen led the way for West in winning the Chatham Glenwood Sectional title. Julie Bach took fourth while Renee Warren was ninth. Another freshman, Amanda Warren, is in the Wildcats' lineup along with seniors Ashleigh Horton, Sammy Lehr, Ava Starkey and Madison Schweizer.

West head coach Chad Aubin isn't worried about the big stage overwhelming his freshmen when the race begins at 11 a.m.

"These girls are gamers. When they get to the line they're ready to rock and roll and compete," he said. "I have no doubt they're going to bring that same attitude and fire to Saturday. I'm excited to watch them do their thing."

West showed its potential when it won the Intercity Meet for the first time in 16 years earlier this season.

"I knew what these freshmen girls had done in eighth grade and, along with our strong group of seniors that we had back, we could do some special stuff this year," said Aubin. "The Intercity title was super meaningful and exciting. At this point they're exceeding the highest expectations I could have even thought they could have done this year. They're really crushing it."

U High also advanced in Class 2A, led by sophomore Zoe Carter who was fifth in the Glenwood Sectional. Carter missed being All-State by one spot last year when she finished 26th. Lincoln junior Becca Heitzig looks to move up after taking 12th a year ago.

Grayslake Central and Crystal Lake South, which finished 1-2 in state last year, also were sectional champions with West along with Washington.

Eureka returns in Class 1A after placing third in 2021 and will be joined in the field at 9 a.m. by Olympia and El Paso-Gridley. Area competitors who gained All-State status last year and hoping to do the same are Central Catholic junior Nora Brady (14th), Eureka senior Laurel Munson (18th) and EPG sophomore Nellie Melick (20th).

Normal Community qualified in Class 3A by taking sixth in its own sectional. Junior Ali Ince, a five-time state track champion who placed 32nd in state cross country last year, leads the Iron at 1 p.m.